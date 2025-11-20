ANDRITZ deploys Komgo's GTK as its global multi-bank trade finance platform

GENEVA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANDRITZ, a global leader of solutions to the pulp & paper, metals, hydropower and environment & energy sectors has selected GTK (Global Trade Konnect) from Komgo as its global multi-bank trade finance solution to accelerate digitalization and harmonize processes across the Group. Known internally as "Global Trade by Komgo," the trade finance management system centralizes the management of guarantees, letters of credit, and credit risk insurance into a single digital tool, while providing a secure communication layer to financial institutions worldwide.

The program, now live with three pilot entities, will onboard 300 users across 40 countries, digitalizing communications with 30+ financing partners, including banks, brokers, and insurers. By consolidating activity into one system of record with structured data and automated workflows, GTK enables faster, safer, and more transparent execution of cross-border trade.

"GTK is another step forward in our commitment to digitalization, process harmonization, and operational excellence aligned with our strategic targets. It helps us work smarter, stay aligned across the globe, and ensure we deliver value through modern, efficient tools." - Minna Helppi, SVP Group Finance, ANDRITZ

An enterprise-wide impact

For ANDRITZ as a company, GTK ensures global consistency in trade finance management, reduces errors through automation, improves data accuracy and transparency, and proactively manages risks and deadlines with alerts and reporting.

Benefits at entity level

All legal entities adopt the same streamlined workflows and gain real-time visibility on credit line usage and approval flows. Teams spend less time on paperwork and coordination, redirecting effort to value-added tasks.

A better experience for employees

GTK introduces simpler, user-friendly processes, clear responsibilities supported by training, and centralized storage of documents and communications-strengthening collaboration across regions and functions.

About ANDRITZ

As a globally leading supplier of solutions to the pulp & paper, metals, hydropower, and environment & energy sectors, ANDRITZ creates growth that matters-for the business, the people, and our planet. With a passion for innovative technologies, ANDRITZ drives the green transition by helping industries worldwide enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize emissions.

About Komgo

Komgo is a Swiss-based fintech providing secure, interoperable solutions for digital trade finance. Its platform connects corporates and financial institutions globally, enabling structured data exchanges, automated workflows, and multi-bank connectivity. GTK (Global Trade Konnect) is Komgo's enterprise application for unified trade finance management.

