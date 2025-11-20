HONG KONG, Nov 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the 15th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), together with the 17th HKTDC Entrepreneur Day (E-Day), will be held from 4 to 5 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two flagship annual events will bring together innovators, investors, professionals, and policymakers from around the world. Through a series of activities, the two events will foster cross-sector collaboration, and help strengthen Hong Kong's role as a regional intellectual property (IP) trading centre, and an international innovation and technology hub.Patrick Lau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director said, 'Hong Kong is the ideal platform for IP trading, backed by its sound legal system, deep capital markets, and robust IP protection regime. With the BIP Asia Forum, the HKTDC continues to drive IP commercialisation, facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration, and reinforce Hong Kong as a regional IP trading centre. Held concurrently, E-Day continues to adopt the theme 'Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight' which focuses on start-up growth and innovation and provides a networking and matching platform for entrepreneurs and investors. Together, the two events create strong synergy ' from supporting start-ups to facilitating the commercialisation of IP ' help translating innovation into real-world applications, thus further advance Hong Kong's innovation and technology, and IP development.'BIP Asia Forum spotlights IP financingIn recent years, IP has become a strategic asset leveraged by businesses to scale up and expand. Under the theme 'Leverage IP to Finance Business Growth', this year's BIP Asia Forum brings together more than 100 speakers to explore IP's potential for corporate development and financing.Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director and David Wong, Director of Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property Department of the HKSAR Government will officiate at the opening ceremony of the two-day forum. A keynote session on 'IP Valuation and Financing' will examine how IP can be converted into a viable source of capital. Speakers include Ying-ying Cheng, Head (Banking Supervision), Banking Supervision Department of Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Winnie Tung, Chairperson, Commercial Banking Committee of the Hong Kong Association of Banks; Lewis C Lee, Founder and CEO of Moat Metrics, Inc.; Terence Koh, Managing Director and Head of Telecommunications, Media and Technology at United Overseas Bank Limited; and Sung-tae Ha, Director of IP, Valuation and Management Center of Korea Invention Promotion Association. They will share insights from multiple perspectives, including market developments, policy support, valuation practices, cross-sector collaboration, as well as strategies to integrate IP financing into the broader financial ecosystem, unlocking the growth potential of innovation-driven enterprises.The theme of IP-driven investment shapes the first session of this year's Global Tech Summit, titled 'Unlocking Value: Intellectual Property and Investment Opportunities in AI Innovations' ' investors will share key AI investment trends and explore the future landscape of IP within AI Innovation. Speakers include Lucas Shia, Associate Director (Investment) at Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited; Teddy Lui, Chief Commercial Officer of the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund; Warren Li, Head of VC and Startups, North Asia at Google Cloud; and representatives from Aberdeen Investments, Eastspring Investments, Invesco, and Fidelity International.In the special address on the afternoon of 4 December, the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, John Lee, and Li Shengjun, Deputy Head of the Patent Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration will deliver keynote remarks.Diverse thematic sessions push forward creativity and innovationThe plenary session, titled 'Propelling Sustainability with IP', will focus on IP's strategic role in accelerating sustainability and elevating industry standards. Speakers include Dr Lorenz Kaiser, Senior Legal Counsel at GE Aerospace; Krishna Singhania, Senior IP Counsel at Maersk; and Dr Pratheeba Vimalnath, Lecturer in Innovation, Intellectual Property and Sustainability, University of Exeter Business School, UK. The breakout session 'Opportunities and Risks of Data Licensing' will touch on data copyrights, privacy compliance, cross-border data flows, and regulatory environment. Speakers include Professor Daryl Lim, H. Laddie Montague Jr. Chair in Law and Associate Dean for Research and Innovation at Penn State Dickinson Law, and Shun Cheng, Director of AI & Cloud Technology Intellectual Property Rights Department at HUAWEI Technologies.The 'IP Economy' is another highlight, featuring Mark Kingston, CEO and Co-founder of Libertas Brands (holding exclusive global rights of 'Fuggler'), and Perry Chung, Executive Director, Strategic Development and Commercial Operations of Ocean Park. They will share how to leverage online-to-offline IP closed loop to boost revenue, expand customer reach through IP collaboration, and integrate cultural elements to enhance IP sustainability.Another breakout session 'IP-driven Transformation of Hong Kong Brands' will examine how local brands leverage IP to transform their business models, enhance brand identity, market penetration, and diversify into new business streams. Speakers include Raymond Leung, CEO of Camel Vacuum Flasks; Steve Ng, Founder of TINY; and Crystal Wong, Deputy Head of Commercial and Brand of Hong Kong Tramways.The ASEAN Session, co-organised by the ASEAN Secretariat and the Intellectual Property Department of the HKSAR Government, will focus on patent commercialisation, discuss how to accelerate the translation of research outcomes, promote innovation collaboration and advance technology transfer between ASEAN economies and Hong Kong.E-Day ignites innovation momentumAs the HKTDC's flagship start-up event, E-Day continues under the theme 'Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight', with a strong commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and providing tailored support and development opportunities for start-ups. E-Day combines an exhibition with business matching and a series of seminars, and serves as a dynamic platform that brings together innovators, investors and ecosystem partners, helping start-ups expand networks, exchange knowledge, explore collaboration opportunities and accelerate business growth globally.E-Day will spotlight six technology verticals ' Artificial Intelligence, Health Tech, Cyber Security, Construction and Logistics, Spatial Computing and Sustainability. The event will feature more than 350 start-ups, innovation projects and start-up support organisations. The Digital Policy Office will set up the 'Innovation Hong Kong Pavilion', showcasing 30 award-winning projects from the Hong Kong ICT Awards (HKICTA). The pavilion hosted by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau will feature over 40 start-ups supported by the HYAB Funding Scheme for Youth Entrepreneurship in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as members of the Alliance of Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurial Bases in the Greater Bay Area. In addition, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association will once again co-organise the annual Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions with Geneva Palexpo, featuring more than 130 innovative projects from across Asia. Nine universities in Hong Kong will also exhibit their latest research outcomes and start-up ventures, fostering collaboration between academic and industry.E-Day's seminar programme will cover four main tracks: Inspirational Masterclass, Start-up 101, Uncovering Hidden Gems and Global Tech Summit, with discussions spanning hot topics such as artificial intelligence, green energy, deeptech, sustainable fashion and youth entrepreneurship. A highlight on the first day, 'T-Chat: From Labs to Battlefield: Navigating Deep Tech Commercialisation and Global Scale', will present Yeye Xiao, Innovation Consultant Manager & Central Asia Lead at Hello Tomorrow, the world's largest deeptech start-up community based in France; Dr Paul Wang, Director of the Techno-Entrepreneurship Core at The University of Hong Kong; Edith Yeung, General Partner at Race Capital; and Kenny Oktavius, Co-founder and CEO of Point-Fit Technology. The speakers will discuss how scientific research can be effectively translated from the laboratory to the marketplace, driving commercialisation and accelerating global expansion.To fully leverage Hong Kong's unique role as a bridge between the Guangdong'Hong Kong'Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and overseas markets, a roundtable titled 'Empowering GBA Startups to Expand into ASEAN with Hong Kong as a Super-connector and Super Value-adder' will focus on opportunities for GBA start-ups to expand into ASEAN and international markets. The speakers, including Intan Zalani, the Consul (Trade) of Malaysia in Hong Kong; Peter Mok, General Managers of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub; and Stephen Chan, Partner of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP, will analyse how the city's financial strength, legal expertise and strategic support can facilitate cross-border collaboration in innovation and technology.The HKSAR Government and industry organisations are joining forces to support youth and SME development. A dedicated session, 'Launch of HKICTA Winner Circle cum Winners Sharing Session', hosted by the Digital Policy Office will focus on innovation leadership. Outstanding winners of the Hong Kong ICT Awards will discuss how technology can promote the development of smart city. A fireside chat titled 'Crafting the Next-Gen Wardrobe: Innovation for a Sustainable Future', will explore how new technologies are reshaping sustainable fashion, driving the integration of aesthetics and environmental responsibility and transforming the future of the fashion industry.'Start-up Express International' will return this year and continue to attract promising overseas start-ups to establish a presence in Hong Kong and use the city as a springboard to access regional markets. The programme is supported by partners from Australia, Chinese Mainland, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom and other economies, and 10 outstanding start-ups were selected earlier this year. The winning start-ups will join a sharing and networking session on 4 December, the first day of E-Day, to present their entrepreneurial journeys.DesignInspire will be held concurrently with BIP Asia Forum and E-Day from 3 to 6 December at the HKCEC. 