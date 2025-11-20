TriageLogic's MedMessage Automate Saves 400+ Staff Minutes per Week

Automated intake captures accurate patient messages, streamlines clinical tasks, and helps practices regain valuable staff time.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Many healthcare administrators are searching for ways to improve front desk efficiency without compromising patient care. TriageLogic's MedMessage Automate offers a new solution by automating the intake and routing of patient messages, reducing administrative burdens and preventing delays in communication between nonclinical operators, patients, and care teams.

Elderly Patient on Smartphone

An elderly patient uses a smartphone to report their symptoms using MedMessage Automate.

Traditional message intake often depends on front desk staff to manually record and relay patient concerns. This process can be prone to transcription errors and incomplete information. MedMessage Automate replaces this with a secure, AI-supported workflow that guides patients on how to self-report their symptoms directly and accurately to their providers, with no waiting needed.

"Instead of getting stuck managing high call volumes and putting patients on hold, clinical teams can focus on what matters most - patient care," said TriageLogic leadership. "MedMessage Automate strengthens intake accuracy by over 99%, and frees up hours of clinical time every week."

Over the course of a month, TriageLogic says that its participating practices have already reported:

50+ daily calls per doctor shifted to automation.

400+ staff minutes saved per week.

Up to 60% fewer nurse callbacks.

Medical groups, hospitals, and multilocation practices can implement MedMessage Automate with minimal disruption. Those interested in learning more should contact TriageLogic to schedule a demo.

SOURCE: TriageLogic

