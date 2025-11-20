U.S. Polo Assn. Receives Multiple Global Honors Recognizing Excellence in Brand, Content, and Digital Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / USPA Global today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been recognized for several prestigious international awards recognizing the brand's excellence across sports, fashion, retail, media, and digital categories.

The globally celebrated, sport-inspired brand was named a double finalist at the 2025 Drapers Awards, one of the United Kingdom's most respected fashion industry honors. U.S. Polo Assn. received the 'International Excellence' Award and was named a finalist in the 'Menswear Brand of the Year' category, acknowledging its remarkable growth and global retail performances across more than 190 countries. The Drapers Awards spotlighted brands, retailers, and designers shaping the future of the fashion industry, and celebrated with an elegant gala event at The HAC in London, England, on November 12, attended by Brand Machine, U.S. Polo Assn.'s strategic partner in the region. U.S. Polo Assn. won alongside other high-profile winners from the night, including Barbour, Primark, and Marks & Spencer, to name a few.

Additionally, U.S. Polo Assn.'s global magazine, Field X Fashion, Issue 2, has been shortlisted for "Best Use of Print" at the International Content Marketing Awards (ICMA), recognizing its creative storytelling and design excellence. The annual, global publication, presented by U.S. Polo Assn., showcases the intersection of sport, fashion, philanthropy, and influencer events through compelling photography, editorial features, and highlights from the 2025 global campaign that captures the essence of U.S. Polo Assn.'s 135-year heritage. The ICMA winners will be announced in January 2026.

Further demonstrating its growing digital influence, U.S. Polo Assn. has also received YouTube's coveted Gold Creator Award for surpassing one million subscribers on the brand's official channel. This milestone marks U.S. Polo Assn.'s commitment to engaging sports fans and consumers worldwide through high-quality video content, comprehensive global sports event coverage, and compelling brand storytelling.

Earlier in 2025, U.S. Polo Assn. was also honored across several respected global and regional award platforms for its creativity, innovation, and brand-building momentum. The brand earned two Stevie International Business Awards, winning Gold for 'Achievement in International Expansion' and Silver for 'Celebration Event' for the 2024 Paris Games Polo Challenge. In India, one of the brand's top global markets, U.S. Polo Assn. received multiple distinctions at top industry programs, including 'Excellence in Marketing Campaign' at the ET Now Business Conclave Awards, and two IReC Awards, 'Video Marketing Masters' and 'Kids eRetailers of the Year.' The brand additionally received recognition from Images Group for 'Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement' for U.S. Polo Assn.'s Womenswear collaboration with Palak Tiwari.

"Being recognized across such diverse global awards platforms, from fashion and retail to sport and digital engagement, reinforces U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to sport, fashion, and storytelling," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "These accolades are a testament to our Global Team and strategic partners who continue to elevate our brand through creativity, innovation, and purpose-driven growth."

"We are incredibly proud of the many awards and recognitions that USPA Global and U.S. Polo Assn. have earned in 2025 and look forward to an award-winning 2026," Prince added.

With more than 1,200 retail stores, 60-plus e-commerce sites in 20 languages, and distribution in over 190 countries, U.S. Polo Assn. continues to expand its global growth while maintaining its authentic connection to the sport of polo. Together, all the accolades underscore the brand's continued worldwide strength and its ability to resonate with consumers through compelling storytelling, strategic marketing, and consistent retail expansion, making it one of the world's most dynamic and accessible sports brands.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

