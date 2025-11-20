The new test can be used to identify pre-symptomatic patients with Parkinson's and can monitor progression of the disease.

ATED Therapeutics Ltd. has been named the winner of the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Award in the Medical Device Category, recognizing its rapid blood test for Parkinson's Disease. The award honors ATED's pioneering use of transfer RNA fragments (tRFs) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) to deliver fast, accurate, and scalable diagnostics for one of the world's fastest-growing neurodegenerative conditions.

ATED's platform enables early detection and monitoring of Parkinson's Disease (PD) through a simple blood draw, analyzing tRF biomarkers that reflect disease-specific molecular changes. Results are available in under two hours, making the patented test suitable for neurology clinics, primary care settings, and population screening programs.

Parkinson's disease affects an estimated 10-14 million people worldwide, and its prevalence is accelerating at a compound annual growth rate of 11.3%. This growth is being driven by aging populations and, in part, by rising exposure to pesticides and environmental toxins. Despite its global impact, early-stage diagnosis remains a major challenge one that ATED's technology is designed to overcome.

"This award validates our mission to transform neuro-diagnostics with precision, speed, and accessibility," said Jeff R. Swarz Ph.D., CEO of ATED Therapeutics. "We're honored to be recognized by Fierce Life Sciences and remain committed to advancing our pipeline of rapid diagnostics for Parkinson's, Traumatic Brain Injury, and other neurological conditions."

The Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards celebrate companies that demonstrate exceptional creativity, impact, and potential in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics.

ATED Therapeutics is preparing its FDA submission for the tRF-based Parkinson's test in Q1 2026 and expanding clinical partnerships across the U.S. and Europe. The company's broader diagnostic platform includes a saliva-based concussion test and a novel PD therapeutic aimed at slowing disease progression.

By combining molecular precision with rapid turnaround, ATED's technology offers a new standard for neurological diagnostics one that could reshape care pathways, reduce long-term costs, and improve quality of life for patients.

About ATED

ATED Therapeutics Ltd., a private company, is dedicated to developing diagnostics and therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease and other Central Nervous System Diseases. In 2024, ATED Therapeutics was a finalist in Fast Company 2024 World Changing Ideas

