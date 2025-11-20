Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7YV | ISIN: BE0974362940 | Ticker-Symbol: BC1P
Tradegate
20.11.25 | 09:05
12,350 Euro
-0,08 % -0,010
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
BARCO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARCO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,22012,27015:03
12,22012,27015:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARCO
BARCO NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARCO NV12,350-0,08 %
BARCO NV ADR6,3500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.