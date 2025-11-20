New 3D imaging solution brings Avatar Medical's 3D visualization software and Barco's glasses-free 3D display together, transforming the patient consultation into a shared, real-time experience.

Avatar Medical and Barco today announced Eonis Vision, marking a new evolution in how medical imaging is experienced during patient consultations. Avatar Medical, a pioneer in transforming medical imaging into shared understanding, and Barco, a global leader in visualization and collaboration technology, combine their hardware and software products into Eonis Vision, uniting advanced 3D imaging with a breakthrough display experience that brings anatomy to life, right in the exam room.

Immersive 3D for clinical environments

Using Barco's new glasses-free autostereoscopic display, Avatar Medical's software converts CT and MRI scans into spatially accurate, lifelike 3D anatomical avatars with no headset or specialized goggles required. This contributes to faster clarity in consultations, stronger trust between physician and patient, and clinical decisions made through shared understanding rather than 2D interpretation.

"Eonis Vision turns medical imaging into shared understanding and trust," said Elodie Litzler, PhD, co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at Avatar Medical. "When physicians and patients can see together, they decide together because in medicine, seeing is healing."

Seamless workflow integration

Optimized for clinical use, Eonis Vision combines high-speed rendering with seamless workflow integration. Launched directly from a patient's medical record, it retrieves imaging studies instantly and transforms them into interactive 3D anatomy without altering existing clinical routines. This helps clinicians achieve faster, clearer communication and more confident decision-making in every consultation.

"I have used Avatar Medical Vision in my breast cancer practice, and patients have loved it. It has truly helped them better understand their diagnosis and feel more engaged in their care," said Dr. Myriam Delomenie, Oncologic Surgeon at the American Hospital of Paris. "I am eager to evaluate Eonis Vision, especially its ability to bring depth and clarity into the consultation room, which could help patients feel more supported and more confident as they move forward with treatment."

World's first glasses-free medical 3D display

"Barco has always believed that clarity drives confidence," said Dirk Feyants, Executive Vice President for Diagnostics, Barco. "By bringing Eonis Vision to life on our Eonis 3D display, we're creating shared visualization experiences that connect doctors and patients in more meaningful ways, right where care decisions are made. Built on Leia's Immersity platform, our Eonis 3D is the world's first glasses-free medical 3D display solution. It transforms complex anatomical data into intuitive, depth-rich experiences."

"Barco has long set the standard for innovation in medical visualization," said Fabio Esposito, Chief Executive Officer, Leia, Inc. "By integrating Leia's Immersity Platform, they're the first to bring true immersive experiences into clinical settings. This technology makes physicians and patients feel they are in touch with the scene enhancing understanding, improving communication, and defining what's next in healthcare."

Boosting patient understanding

Early assessments in hospitals across the U.S. and Europe are already demonstrating that surgical consults are transforming from uncertainty to comprehension. Unlike traditional imaging platforms that require time-intensive segmentation and interpretation, Eonis Vision delivers real-time, collaborative visualization that deepens patient engagement and supports shared decision-making.

Key Features:

Instant 3D conversion Converts CT and MRI scans into lifelike 3D avatars instantly, with no manual segmentation required.

Converts CT and MRI scans into lifelike 3D avatars instantly, with no manual segmentation required. True stereoscopic depth Delivers autostereoscopic (glasses-free) 3D visualization that provides natural depth perception without special eyewear, enabling physicians and patients to view anatomy as it exists in real space.

Delivers autostereoscopic (glasses-free) 3D visualization that provides natural depth perception without special eyewear, enabling physicians and patients to view anatomy as it exists in real space. Seamless workflow integration Launches directly from the patient's medical record and connects to Picture Archiving Communication System (PACS) to enhance clinical efficiency.

Launches directly from the patient's medical record and connects to Picture Archiving Communication System (PACS) to enhance clinical efficiency. Collaborative visualization Enables physicians and patients to explore anatomy together, building understanding and trust.

Enables physicians and patients to explore anatomy together, building understanding and trust. High precision and performance Delivers real-time rendering and accuracy designed for the speed and reliability of clinical environments.

Delivers real-time rendering and accuracy designed for the speed and reliability of clinical environments. Patient-centered clarity Turns complex imaging into clear, intuitive visuals that foster comfort and confidence.

Partnership and Collaboration

The partnership between Avatar Medical and Barco combines two complementary areas of innovation and expertise: Avatar Medical's strength in clinical 3D imaging and workflow design, and Barco's leadership in medical visualization solutions. Together, the companies bridge the gap between medical imaging and medical understanding, enabling faster, clearer, and more human-centered communication in clinical care. This collaboration represents a step toward the Clinic of the Future, where technology enhances empathy and knowledge becomes comfort.

RSNA 2025

The companies will debut Eonis Vision at RSNA 2025, held November 30 December 4, 2025, in Chicago, where clinicians and healthcare leaders can experience consult-driven imaging firsthand. Visit Avatar Medical at Booth #7701 and Barco at Booths #1916 and #1719.

Availability

Eonis Vision is a bundled solution that combines Avatar Medical Vision software with Barco's medical-grade Eonis 3D display. While Avatar Medical Vision is FDA-cleared (K222035), the new version, which enables compatibility with the Eonis 3D display, will be commercially available post-FDA clearance. Barco's Eonis 3D display is expected to be commercially available by the end of November 2025.

Sales and Partnership Inquiries:

Please contact Avatar Medical at sales@avatarmedical.ai.

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euros in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Avatar Medical

Founded in 2020, Avatar Medical is leading the evolution from medical imaging to medical understanding. By transforming CT and MRI scans into intuitive, lifelike 3D avatars, instantly and without segmentation. The company's flagship product, Avatar Medical Vision, empowers physicians to communicate more effectively, improve workflow efficiency, and build trust through shared understanding. Backed by research from Institut Curie and Institut Pasteur and strengthened by a strategic partnership with Barco, the company is advancing the Clinic of the Future across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Seeing is Healing. Learn more at avatarmedical.ai.

