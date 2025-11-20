Pacific Defense, a leading provider of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and C5ISR and EW mission solutions, announced today the release of the RCH9140VP, a 14-slot chassis aligned with the SOSA, CMOSS, and OpenVPX family of MOSA technical standards. The RCH9140VP is the latest addition to Pacific Defense's front-loading chassis family, designed for high-performance, and multi-function processing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120734913/en/

Pacific Defense Ruggedized 14-Slot SOSA/CMOSS Chassis for Multi-Function, Multi-Domain C5ISR/EW Missions

This new multi-slot chassis expands the company's modular product portfolio with a flexible 14-slot configuration featuring a high-speed 100G standards-based backplane topology, our new advanced chassis and system manager, improved thermal performance over prior generation chassis solutions, and support for secure enclave operations. The RCH9140VP is a fully open SOSA/CMOSS-aligned chassis that enables rapid implementation of a wide range of mission capabilities, including a near-term deployment for a U.S. Army Program of Record.

Unlocking the Full Potential of MOSA

By accelerating the integration of commercial technologies aligned to MOSA technical standards, Pacific Defense enables U.S. and allied forces to maintain an operational advantage through flexible plug-and-play integration of mission-critical hardware and software. The RCH9140VP front-loading design enables fast, simple, and reliable 3U plug-in card (PIC) replacement without disturbing adjacent hardware or cabling improving system reliability and reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR).

"The RCH9140VP provides a base platform for a truly open SOSA/CMOSS-aligned system that allows line-replaceable units (LRUs) for multiple missions to be consolidated into a single, SWAP-optimized solution," said Pedja Mitrovic, VP of Modular Products at Pacific Defense. "This eliminates the need to replace an entire integrated mission system when inserting new capabilities. Pacific Defense continues to innovate and deliver flexible, adaptable, and cost-efficient solutions for the U.S. military, allies, and industry partners."

Key Features of the RCH9140VP

14-slot 3U SOSA/CMOSS design with built-in chassis manager and highly efficient thermal architecture for conduction-cooled PICs, supported by a low-noise cooling fan

Provisioned for eight (8) payload PICs; one (1) I/O-intensive computer PIC; two (2) GbE switch PICs; two (2) power-supply PICs; and one (1) timing/PNT PIC

Front-loading access for easy PIC insertion and removal, with provisions for removable storage and VBAT battery

Designed to MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G

For more information on the RCH9140VP, visit the product page here

Availability

The RCH9140VP is available to order now.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open-systems transformation required to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense applies MOSA standards to deliver flexible, upgradeable technology that enables warfighters to stay ahead of emerging threats. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120734913/en/

Contacts:

Kent Mader

info@pacific-defense.com

PRESS