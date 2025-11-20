MarketFully Debuts InContent Marketing Summit to Address Global CMO Challenges in the Age of AI

The first-ever virtual summit will explore how brands can achieve greater cultural fluency and discoverability of multilingual content at scale

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketFully , the global leader in InContent Marketing, announces its first-ever InContent Marketing Summit: InContent 2025-a live executive-level discussion examining how global brands can succeed in an era where AI-driven change is reshaping the impact that cultural fluency has on global SEO and AI search visibility.

Taking place on December 4 at 11:00 a.m. ET, the free event will bring together executives and senior marketers across sectors. Attendees will learn how they can better align localization with measurable marketing performance, improve search discoverability across markets, and ultimately scale content marketing programs without sacrificing brand integrity.

Moderated by Evan Kramer, CEO of MarketFully, the discussion will introduce the concept of InContent Marketing, which is inbound marketing for multilingual content. This brings a fresh approach to longstanding challenges in multilingual content marketing which combines inbound strategy with multilingual, in-market, in-language and in-culture content to help brands not only connect more authentically with people, but ideally grow across markets.

Kramer will be joined by a group of industry experts who specialize in multilingual marketing, designing content which resonates and drives impact, collectively redefining how AI, content, and cultural intelligence intersect to deliver business results. The panel will investigate the challenges faced by CMOs and marketers today, specifically low visibility in multilingual SEO and search; localization detached from marketing KPIs; the lack of reliable and authentic local content creators; and misalignment between headquarters and regional teams. They will also discuss strategies for turning localization costs into ROI-positive performance channels, as well as best practices for embedding brand governance across markets and building scalable workflows that protect brand voice. Stay tuned for more updates.

"CMOs and marketers today face a tall order: They must scale content efficiently across markets without losing relevance or performance," said Kajetan Malinowski, VP of Product Management, MarketFully. "But considering the relative difficulty when it comes to proving ROI on multilingual content investments, as well as heightened pressure to engage multicultural audiences in the U.S. and abroad, the stakes have never been higher. InContent 2025 brings together the leaders facing these realities every day to explore how technology and cultural intelligence can work together to create adaptive, high-performing global content strategies."

InContent 2025 will be held virtually on December 4, 2025, from11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, and is ideal for senior professionals leading Global Marketing, Brand, and Content; Digital Experience and Localization; SEO and Growth Strategy; and International or Multicultural Marketing. To register, visit: marketfully.com/webinar-incontent-2025/

About MarketFully:

MarketFully is the global leader delivering InContent Marketing-helping brands create digital experiences that resonate InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket. As the first purpose-built multilingual content marketing solution at scale, MarketFully brings together AI-powered technology and human-in-the-loop expertise to help global marketing teams craft content that's efficient, authentic, and measurable. Through its agency brands MotionPoint and Key Content, MarketFully enables marketers to move beyond translation to create relevance that connects, empowering brands to scale storytelling and engagement across borders, cultures, and channels. For more information, visit www.marketfully.com .

