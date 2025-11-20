Turkey's latest renewable energy tender received 77 applications from 38 different companies across eight available solar projects, including the country's first floating PV plant. Winners will be announced before the end of the year.Turkey received 77 applications from 38 different companies across eight solar projects under the latest round of its Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) mechanism, according to figures published by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. The procurement exercise was first announced as a 850 MW solar tender split across nine projects, but following the cancellation ...

