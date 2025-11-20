Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or "the Company") Vertiqal Studios, a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, as well as the owner of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikki Stone to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Nikki, a Business Futures Architect, brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience across media, marketing, and commerce, with a strong reputation for transforming organizations, building high-performing teams, and elevating brands through data-driven strategy and operational excellence.

Throughout her career, Nikki has held executive roles where she led enterprise-level restructurings, guided agencies through modernization and digital transformation, and strengthened commercial performance across multiple markets. A well-regarded business advisor, Nikki most recently served as Chief Commerce Officer at GroupM Canada, where she drove national growth by modernizing the group's go-to-market approach, deepening client engagement, and expanding its capabilities across media, creative, and commerce.

Prior to GroupM, she held executive-level leadership positions at Zenith Media and Publicis, developing a deep understanding of omnichannel planning, integrated media strategy, and audience analytics. Her track record also includes leading complex P&Ls, scaling new revenue lines, and partnering with major global brands on high-impact marketing initiatives.

Nikki's expertise directly aligns with Vertiqal's current growth focus, particularly in expanding monetization opportunities across platforms, strengthening strategic brand partnerships, and enhancing the connection between content, data, and commercial outcomes. Her background in scaling operations and driving agency performance will support Vertiqal as it continues optimizing its business model for sustainable revenue growth. Nikki's insight into strategy, planning, and buying, as well as her advisory work, which focuses on architecting resilient futures for organizations, will play a meaningful role in shaping Vertiqal's long-term roadmap and strengthening its competitive position.

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Vertiqal Studios, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Nikki to the Board. Her career reflects the exact combination of strategic thinking, operational leadership, and media expertise that Vertiqal needs at this stage of its evolution. Nikki understands how to scale organizations, how to build modern marketing ecosystems, and how to connect audience engagement with revenue growth. Her guidance will support our ongoing momentum and help accelerate the next phase of Vertiqal's expansion."

Nikki Stone added, "I am excited to join Vertiqal's Board and to contribute to the company's next stage of growth. Vertiqal has built a powerful content and distribution engine that resonates deeply with Gen Z and Millennial audiences, and its vision for the future is ambitious and compelling. I look forward to supporting the leadership team as we strengthen the company's strategic position, expand our commercial opportunities, and continue building a highly engaged, meaningful relationship with Vertiqal's growing audience."

Vertiqal Studios also announces that Lance Klima has departed from the Board of Directors. The Company extends its sincere gratitude for Lance's service, guidance, and commitment throughout his tenure. His contributions have played an important role in Vertiqal's progress, and the Company wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios is a scaled digital-channel network and video-production studio that owns North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network. The Company helps global brands reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences through data-driven creative, always-on digital campaigns, and performance-oriented distribution.

Vertiqal manages 200+ channels across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content per day for a community of more than 52 million followers. Revenue is generated through a mix of direct brand partnerships, agency relationships, and platform monetization across its owned and operated channels.

For more information, please visit www.vertiqalstudios.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

