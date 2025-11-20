Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for total gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company has reserved the right to increase the size of the Offering by up to 25% of the size of the Offering, such that up to an additional 3,125,000 Units may be issued to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$375,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily for the preliminary economic assessment by international consultancy firm SRK on the Balangero tailings retreatment project in Italy, exploration programs at the Company's mineral properties, and for general working capital purposes.

Finders

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to certain eligible finders of up to 7% in cash of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders and up to 7% in finders warrants (the "Finder Warrants") of the aggregate number of Units placed by such finders, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Unit at the Issue Price and will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will be comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant.

Subscription Procedure

Existing shareholders and other investors interested in subscribing to the Offering should register their interest via email to carolyn.muir@aurania.com.

Closing and Hold Period

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to be completed on or about December 16, 2025, or such other date or dates that the Company may determine and may close in tranches. Closing is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including (but not limited to) the receipt of approval from the TSXV for the listing of the Common Shares and the Warrant Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants.

The Warrants are not eligible to be listed and therefore will not be tradeable on the TSXV. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering, as applicable, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSXV.

Insider Participation

Certain directors and officers of the Company are expected to acquire Units under the Offering. Such participation will be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under the policies of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company anticipates relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units to be acquired by the participating directors and officers nor the consideration to be paid by such directors and officers is anticipated to exceed 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements regarding the anticipated Offering, including the maximum size thereof, the expected timing to complete the Offering, the ability to complete the Offering on the terms provided herein or at all, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV of the listing of the Common Shares and the Warrant Shares (and the timing thereof), Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration, timing of the commencement of operations, and estimates of market conditions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Aurania, including the assumption that there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various local government licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things: a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents; an inability to access financing as needed; an inability to fund or extend the payment of Ecuador mineral concession fees with such failure to pay could result in the forfeiture of such mineral concessions; an inability to fund the administrative fees imposed by the Ecuadorian Control and Regulation Agency (ARCOM for its Spanish acronym) on the mining sector which could render the Company insolvent; a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Aurania; a failure to comply with environmental regulations; a weakening of market and industry reliance on precious metals and base metals; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Aurania cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

