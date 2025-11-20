Conapto Holding AB: Financial report Q3 2025

Summing up | Significant events in Q3 2025

Summary of the quarter

Significant events in Q3 2025

Winning a 10 years contract in international competition to deliver 16 MW in data center Stockholm 4 South.

Conapto has successfully issued SEK 1000 million in senior secured bonds.

Contracted capacity provided a run-rate adj. EBITDA of SEK 286 million.

Significant events after end of the period

Continued progress in the collaboration with SEOM (Sollentuna municipality Energy and Environment) for the development of Conapto data center Stockholm 5 North, the purpose of which is to increase the proportion of recycled energy supplied to the municipality's district heating network.

July - September 2025

Net sales: 44 912 (37 574) KSEK

Operating profit/loss (EBIT): 827 (-1 394) KSEK

Profit for the period: -9 120 (-8 713) KSEK

Cash flow for the period: -93 102 (-40 762) KSEK

Cash/cash equivalents at the end of the period: 59 735 (66 505) KSEK



CEO Comments | Q3 2025

Record growth and milestones at Stockholm 4 South

During the third quarter, we welcomed new colocation customers to our most recently built data center, Stockholm 4 South. The facility, constructed from the ground up, opened to customers in September 2024. It is one of the few data centers in the world capable of operating Nvidia liquid-cooled AI hardware without limitations. An important milestone during the quarter was the upgrade of the power feed to Stockholm 4 South, increasing capacity by 8 MW, from 20 MW to 28 MW.

Implementations during the quarter were completed with the quality expected by our customers, yet significantly ahead of schedule. In Q3, we signed a 10-year agreement with a financially strong customer for 16 MW of capacity. As a result, available capacity is now extremely limited until our next data center, Stockholm 5 North, opens in 2027.

Conapto successfully issued SEK 1,000 million in senior secured bonds. The bond issue attracted strong demand from institutional investors, underscoring market confidence in Conapto's business plan and its strategic role in the rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape, driven primarily by AI investments.

Our primary KPI communicated to lenders is Run Rate EBITDA. During the quarter, we contracted additional capacity at Stockholm 4 South, increasing Run Rate EBITDA to a record level of SEK 286 million.

Looking ahead, I see great opportunities in the final quarter of 2025. Our employees demonstrate strong confidence in Conapto's business model and work purposefully toward our vision of delivering a world-class customer experience, making us the first choice in colocation. We are deeply grateful for our customers' continued trust in Conapto and our mission to deliver secure, sustainable, and high-quality colocation services.

Håkan Björklund

CEO

About Conapto

Conapto offers scalable, secure and sustainable data center colocation for physical hardware as well as market-leading access to communication and connectivity to public cloud services. Conapto has four data centers and its headquarters in Stockholm. Learn more at www.conapto.com.