Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces that it has signed the Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% ownership of the previously announced 36,000 hectare (ha) exploration concession west of the Company's Antino Gold Project ("Antino" or the "Project") in Southeastern Suriname (Figure 1). The acquisition expands the Project area to 56,000 ha and allows Founders to restart northwestward expansion drilling of Upper Antino, which was previously stopped at the concession boundary, but where historical auger gold anomalies support considerable potential growth (Figure 2).

Founders also announces drill core assay results from its ongoing 60,000 metre (m) drill program. The results extend Upper Antino gold mineralization to a total strike length of over 2,500 m, and include intervals of 17.0 m of 3.06 g/t Au in hole FR157 and a broader, near-surface interval of 60.0 m of 0.85 g/t Au from a depth of only 8.1 m in hole FR172.

Colin Padget, Founders' President & CEO, commented: "This is a transformational period for Founders - over the past two weeks, we've closed a C$50 million strategic investment from Gold Fields, expanded the Antino land package to 56,000 hectares, and with today's results, demonstrated excellent along-strike, progressive growth of gold mineralization at Upper Antino.

With a strong cash position, a proven exploration team, and clear ability to operate efficiently in Suriname, Founders is well positioned to systematically explore our ever-growing land package of highly prospective geology with the proven potential to host multi-million-ounce gold deposits. Our four drills are currently turning at Da Vinci, Lower Antino, Parbo, and Upper Antino, with Van Gogh drilling planned to begin shortly. Results from Maria Geralda and Parbo are expected in the coming weeks, followed by results from other priority targets through Q4 and into early 2026."

Drilling Highlights:

250-metre Extension Along Parallel Gold Mineralization Continues Between Froyo and Donut

17.0 m of 3.06 g/t Au, including 4.0 m of 10.44 g/t Au from 195.0 m (FR157), confirming mineralization continues along strike to the southeast (Figure 2 & 3)

from 195.0 m (FR157), confirming mineralization continues along strike to the southeast (Figure 2 & 3) 46.0 m of 1.03 g/t Au, within a broader 60.0 m interval of 0.85 g/t Au from 8.1 m (FR172), demonstrating near-surface mineralization with significant widths

from 8.1 m (FR172), demonstrating near-surface mineralization with significant widths 14.0 m of 1.88 g/t Au from 225.0 m (FR154)

Main Froyo Zone Drilling Demonstrates Vertical Continuity Along Multiple Structures

7.0 m of 11.74 g/t Au from 197.0 m, 19.0 m of 1.18 g/t Au from 133.0 m, and 4.0 m of 5.10 g/t Au from 109.0 m (FR173)

Definitive Agreement

Founders has signed a Definitive Agreement and closed the transaction announced on October 31, 2025 to acquire 100% of the 36,000 ha Right of Exploration on the concession immediately west of Antino with an arm's length Surinamese private company. Total consideration for the acquisition comprises US$5.0 million (US$139/ha) in cash plus contingent milestone payments of: (1) US$1.0 million upon publishing a mineral resource estimate of 1 million or more ounces of gold, (2) a one-time payment of US$2.50 per recoverable ounce defined in a completed Feasibility Study, and (3) US$2.50 per ounce produced beyond the Feasibility Study estimate.

Figure 1: Antino Gold Project Property Map



Figure 2: Upper Antino Plan Map

Figure 3: Oblique View & Long-Section of Upper Antino Drilling by Founders to Date



Table 1: Upper Antino Assay Results

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) FR174 0.0 8.1 8.1 0.84 and 18.6 29.1 10.5 1.85 and 35.1 38.1 3.0 1.32 and 166.0 172.0 6.0 0.61 FR173 0.0 12.6 12.6 0.66 and 109.0 113.0 4.0 5.10 and 133.0 152.0 19.0 1.18 and 197.0 204.0 7.0 11.74 FR172 8.1 68.1 60.0 0.85 incl. 14.1 45.6 46.0 1.03 and 77.1 83.1 6.0 0.69 and 89.1 105.6 16.5 0.34 FR171 140.0 153.0 13.0 0.53 and 194.0 203.0 9.0 3.20 and 236.0 252.0 16.0 0.93 and 275.0 277.0 2.0 1.89 and 306.0 314.0 8.0 0.58 and 327.0 329.0 2.0 7.28 and 387.0 390.0 3.0 1.45 FR170 36.6 48.6 12.0 0.17 and 171.0 173.0 2.0 6.52 and 247.0 258.0 11.0 0.30 and 271.0 278.0 7.0 1.38 and 309.0 316.0 7.0 0.37 FR169 206.0 217.0 11.0 0.24 and 224.0 231.0 7.0 0.32 and 374.0 376.0 2.0 4.27 and 388.0 392.0 4.0 0.56 and 452.0 466.0 14.0 0.69 FR168 137.0 145.0 8.0 0.23 and 305.0 312.0 7.0 3.52 and 335.0 338.0 3.0 1.14 and 389.0 394.0 5.0 0.80 FR167 NSA FR166 186.0 198.0 12.0 0.25 FR165 0.0 26.1 26.1 0.20 and 84.0 86.0 2.0 0.79 and 104.0 106.0 2.0 0.72 and 138.0 145.0 7.0 0.55 and 151.0 171.0 20.0 0.68 and 202.0 224.0 22.0 0.41 and 254.0 256.0 2.0 0.58 FR164 12.6 23.1 10.5 0.43 and 71.0 74.0 3.0 0.49 FR163 NSA FR162 0.0 8.1 8.1 0.72 and 14.1 18.6 4.5 1.37 and 297.0 309.0 12.0 0.39 FR161 0.0 17.1 17.1 0.58 and 72.6 77.0 4.4 0.95 and 105.0 125.0 20.0 0.14 and 137.0 143.0 6.0 2.12 FR160 NSA FR159 100.0 122.0 22.0 0.45 and 129.0 136.0 7.0 0.32 and 240.0 243.0 3.0 1.56 and 249.0 259.0 10.0 0.18 FR158 171.0 173.0 2.0 0.53 FR157 0.0 36.6 36.6 0.14 and 119.1 135.0 15.9 0.11 and 195.0 212.0 17.0 3.06 incl. 208.0 212.0 4.0 10.44 FR156 71.1 86.0 14.9 0.37 and 196.0 198.0 2.0 4.19 FR155 164.1 171.6 7.5 0.16 and 197.0 205.0 8.0 0.30 and 260.0 264.0 4.0 0.53 FR154 0.0 30.6 30.6 0.23 and 113.0 117.0 4.0 1.34 and 182.0 186.0 4.0 1.18 and 225.0 239.0 14.0 1.88 and 248.0 253.0 5.0 0.22 FR153 69.6 84.6 15.0 0.56 and 143.0 147.0 4.0 0.92 FR152 131.0 135.0 4.0 0.29 and 162.0 174.0 12.0 0.21 and 222.0 232.0 10.0 0.82 FR151 0.0 12.6 12.6 0.43 and 18.6 21.6 3.0 0.90 and 101.0 107.0 6.0 3.88 and 156.0 162.0 6.0 0.48 and 205.0 215.0 10.0 0.66 and 232.0 234.0 2.0 0.56 FR150 12.6 24.6 12.0 0.30 and 51.6 60.6 9.0 0.15 and 68.1 86.1 18.0 0.23 FR149 NSA FR148 1.5 9.6 8.1 0.14 and 45.6 54.6 9.0 0.37 and 144.0 148.0 4.0 1.42 FR147 NSA FR146 185.0 187.0 2.0 0.56 and 193.0 196.0 3.0 1.21 and 310.0 322.0 12.0 0.59 and 328.0 339.0 11.0 0.14 FR145 NSA FR144 53.1 56.1 3.0 0.59 FR143 242.0 245.0 3.0 0.68 and 331.0 340.0 9.0 0.13 FR142 NSA FR141 56.1 72.6 16.5 0.21 FR140 0.0 12.6 12.6 0.23 and 85.0 87.0 2.0 0.58 and 235.0 237.0 2.0 1.76 FR139 100.0 115.0 15.0 0.38 FR137 173.0 195.0 22.0 0.20 and 211.0 235.0 24.0 0.16 FR136 96.6 101.1 4.5 0.25 FR135 14.1 30.6 16.5 0.14 and 136.0 151.0 15.0 0.20 and 199.0 211.0 12.0 0.18 and 267.0 271.0 4.0 0.32 FR133 80.1 98.1 18.0 0.37 and 260.0 269.0 9.0 0.12 FR131 NSA FR128 287.0 296.0 9.0 0.30 and 434.0 443.0 9.0 0.36 and 464.0 468.0 4.0 0.60 and 499.0 501.0 2.0 0.84 FR125 68.1 89.1 21.0 0.15 FR119 0.0 20.1 20.1 0.14 and 41.1 48.6 7.5 0.14 FR117 0.0 20.1 20.1 0.47 and 32.0 34.0 2.0 0.74 FR116 0.0 15.6 15.6 0.60 and 90.0 100.0 10.0 0.34 and 384.0 406.0 22.0 0.24

* Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 85% of the down-hole interval based on currently available results and observations. All are diamond drill holes. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with <5.0 m of internal dilution of zero grade, and a minimum composite length of 2.0 m. Nothing included in table <1 gram * metre.

Table 2: Upper Antino Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) FR174 817152.32 401033.17 153.10 235.20 -50.30 305.00 FR173 817150.50 401036.04 153.11 280.30 -60.20 300.50 FR172 817360.90 400743.63 214.27 240.20 -50.30 200.00 FR171 817279.74 401321.61 175.01 249.50 -50.30 405.00 FR170 817498.60 400824.54 210.37 240.10 -50.30 323.01 FR169 817280.06 401321.72 174.93 249.90 -70.00 487.13 FR168 817352.17 401142.64 158.03 259.70 -55.30 452.00 FR167 817387.24 401615.58 155.73 249.7 -50.30 251.00 FR166 816910.55 400589.80 220.85 270.40 -50.10 199.95 FR165 817290.04 400981.86 168.28 240.10 -70.10 308.00 FR164 816972.57 401799.60 163.18 80.00 -50.00 308.00 FR163 817449.12 401548.35 196.88 249.90 -50.30 252.62 FR162 817248.65 401620.98 150.93 260.00 -50.40 322.96 FR161 817289.64 400981.64 168.26 239.90 -50.30 371.00 FR160 816819.74 400824.49 220.68 270.00 -50.00 201.50 FR159 816889.04 401594.43 178.62 260.10 -70.50 519.54 FR158 816950.53 400815.48 210.36 270.00 -49.90 221.00 FR157 817327.97 400887.57 209.87 240.10 -50.00 269.00 FR156 816888.50 401593.00 179.62 260.10 -50.30 435.60 FR155 817872.05 399983.62 202.59 270.20 -50.00 302.00 FR154 817413.32 400942.87 194.36 240.10 -50.00 258.38 FR153 817278.66 400924.86 178.20 240.00 -50.40 374.00 FR152 817676.96 400156.07 200.63 270.00 -49.80 251.00 FR151 817382.22 400989.82 185.59 240.40 -50.40 240.54 FR150 817548.70 400656.37 214.14 270.00 -50.00 200.00 FR149 817826.05 400163.99 208.00 269.90 -49.90 275.00 FR148 817435.67 400658.27 215.47 270.10 -49.90 227.00 FR147 817954.52 400164.04 200.21 270.30 -50.20 299.00 FR146 816941.02 401353.16 233.14 260.40 -75.00 551.01 FR145 817324.83 400661.86 216.61 269.90 -50.20 200.00 FR144 817533.32 400403.47 208.31 269.90 -50.00 302.00 FR143 816941.28 401353.08 233.14 260.10 -65.10 501.00 FR142 817454.89 401131.61 164.13 260.00 -50.20 173.03 FR141 818176.07 400167.63 203.00 270.00 -50.10 349.87 FR140 817636.75 401164.46 155.35 259.80 -50.20 272.09 FR139 817687.97 400402.89 205.99 270.20 -49.90 250.59 FR137 817786.58 401205.06 156.50 259.80 -50.00 301.98 FR136 817816.78 400411.92 204.83 270.30 -49.80 202.96 FR135 817639.22 401381.32 155.97 250.20 -50.10 322.98 FR133 817969.65 400366.88 206.16 270.30 -50.00 304.95 FR131 818160.06 400381.95 204.98 270.00 -50.30 357.53 FR128 818254.31 400003.46 194.77 270.10 -50.20 560.08 FR125 818029.09 399996.97 176.43 270.40 -50.10 290.20 FR119 817221.99 400866.81 179.97 229.80 -65.00 476.00 FR117 817162.88 400985.76 154.05 245.00 -60.00 414.82 FR116 817163.00 400986.16 153.99 250.20 -69.80 464.00

*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 56,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the Company's prospects. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reasonable assumptions but are subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general business and economic uncertainties; exploration results; mining industry risks; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

