WeShop Holdings Limited: WeShop Launches in the U.S. After Strong Nasdaq Debut, Allowing Users to Earn Ownership through their Shopping

WeShop's social commerce platform combines shopping and social interactions designed to drive product discovery, retailer growth, and community ownership

U.S. app launch includes leading brands across fashion, electronics, beauty, home, and lifestyle categories, including Bloomingdales, Walmart and Nike.

The app is available today on both the App Store and Google Play to start earning ownership through ShareBack

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WSHP) the pioneering social-commerce platform allowing its users to earn ownership of the company through their shopping, today announced its entry to the U.S. market with the launch of the world's first shareholder owned social commerce shopping app. Following the company's strong Nasdaq debut on November 14 with hundreds of major retailers already available through the app, WeShop invites U.S. shoppers to participate in a new era of retail ahead of the 2025 holiday shopping season. WeShop has popular retail partners across multiple categories, including Bloomingdales, Walmart, and Nike.

WeShop allows users to explore over 1 billion products, recommend items to friends, and earn rewards for both shopping and referrals. Through WeShop's signature ShareBack program, users can accumulate "WePoints" with every purchase or referral. WePoints can be converted into equity in WeShop itself, turning everyday shoppers into shareholders.

The U.S. launch follows a successful pilot in the United Kingdom, where WeShop partnered with major retailers across fashion, electronics, home goods, travel, and lifestyle categories. The platform generated more than $140 million in sales in the UK, demonstrating how strongly consumers respond to a model built on trust, community, and mutual benefit.

"With this launch, we're giving U.S. consumers a completely new type of shopping experience, one where the community is rewarded for the value it creates," said John Garner, Founder of WeShop. "Peer-to-peer recommendations consistently outperform traditional advertising, and with WeShop, shoppers can finally share in the upside of the network they power. This is the Retail Revolution: social, community-driven, and built on real ownership."

The WeShop app, available to download today on both the App Store and Google Play, brings together social discovery, transparent incentives, and a vast retail network into a single platform designed for modern shopping behaviors. As the community grows, the company expects users will gain access to expanded features, deeper social integration, and increased opportunities to build equity.

With the global e-commerce market expected to surpass $8 trillion by 2027 and social commerce projected to exceed $2 trillion by 2026, WeShop's entrance into the United States positions the company at the forefront of the next major shift in consumer retail.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions by WeShop that involve risks and uncertainties, including expectations regarding WeShop's growth and expansion and the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed September 15, 2025 and any amendments thereto.

Users may be able to earn WePoints for their purchases. Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack program prospectus on the investor relations section of the website at www.we.shop and can register on the app through the app store on Apple iOS or Google Play. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack program prospectus.

