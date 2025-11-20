Yukon Metals Corp.: Drilling Expands Near-Surface Copper-Gold Mineralization at the Birch Project

View PDF Version

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) ("Yukon Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results from the 2025 drill program at its 100% owned Birch Copper-Gold Project ("Birch"), located 65 kilometers northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon. The Company has received assays from two additional drill holes, BR25-002 and BR25-004, showing a 500m lateral extension to skarn mineralization.

Highlights:

Drilling at Birch continues to expand near-surface mineralization, with BR25-002 returning 10.1m of 0.21% Cu (0.30% CuEq) from only 58.6 m depth, including 1.8 m 1.12% Cu (1.51% CuEq).





Step-out drilling confirms lateral continuity of the skarn system, with BR25-004, 500m east of the earlier holes, intersecting 16.0 m of 0.20% Cu (0.28% CuEq), including a high-grade interval of 0.89% Cu (1.13% CuEq) over 1.0m.





Borehole data shows copper and gold-bearing skarn horizons encountered in BR25-001 are present at shallower levels in BR25-002 and BR25-004.





"These results show that the mineralized skarn horizons are both persistent and occurring closer to surface, with solid copper grades across multiple intervals," said Rory Quinn, President and CEO. "Confirming continuity between widely spaced holes strengthens our understanding of the system as we await further assays."

Drill Results

The 2025 drill program at Birch consisted of 1,685m of HQ diamond drill core in six holes off 4 pads (Figure 1). Highlights from Hole BR25-002 and 4:

10.1m of 0.21% Cu (0.30% CuEq*) from 58.6 to 68.6m and 1.8m of 1.12% Cu (1.51% CuEq*) from 124.7-126.5m in BR25-002.





16.0m of 0.20% Cu (0.28 % CuEq**) from 97.0 to 113.0m, including 1.0m of 0.89% Cu (1.13% CuEq*) from 102.0 to 103.0m in BR25-004.









Figure 1 - 2025 Drill Location Map with Skarn Mineralization in Drill Holes

Overlain 2024 Soil Copper Anomaly.

BR25-002 intersected copper and gold-bearing skarn horizons similar to those encountered in BR25-001, but at shallower depths. The near-surface high-grade zone is hosted within foliated skarn units containing disseminated and banded sulfides.





intersected copper and gold-bearing skarn horizons similar to those encountered in BR25-001, but at shallower depths. The near-surface high-grade zone is hosted within foliated skarn units containing disseminated and banded sulfides. BR25-004 drilled 500m east of holes 1 and 2, demonstrates that the marble and skarn horizons, and associated copper mineralization, are laterally continuous to the west.





Table 1: Highlighted Drill Hole Assay Intervals

Hole_ID From_m To_m Length_m Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % CuEq % BR25-002 58.6 68.6 10.1 0.05 4.79 0.21 0.30 incl 65.9 66.6 0.7 0.11 5.30 0.30 0.45 104.0 126.5 22.5 0.02 2.97 0.10 0.15 incl 104.0 111.4 7.4 0.02 2.66 0.13 0.17 and incl 124.7 126.5 1.8 0.18 22.99 1.12 1.51 140.9 141.5 0.6 0.13 3.30 0.32 0.47 157.0 157.6 0.6 0.05 7.90 0.42 0.53 167.0 167.7 0.7 0.63 1.70 0.03 0.65 207.2 211.9 4.7 0.46 1.55 0.05 0.50 incl 207.2 208.0 0.8 1.93 1.70 0.08 1.92 240.2 240.7 0.5 0.49 0.80 0.02 0.49 243.0 243.5 0.5 0.50 9.70 0.35 0.92 389.3 390.4 1.1 0.01 1.40 0.11 0.14 BR25-004 79.2 79.7 0.5 0.01 3.20 0.19 0.24 97.0 113.0 16.0 0.04 4.18 0.20 0.28 incl 102.0 103.0 1.0 0.07 17.70 0.89 1.13 214.0 215.7 1.7 0.05 2.66 0.16 0.23

Notes: True widths are not yet known but are estimated to be near true thickness based on current geological interpretation.*Copper equivalent (CuEq %) values have been calculated using the formula: CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t × 0.95) + (Ag g/t x 0.0095), based on metal prices of US $4.00/lb Cu, $3,000/oz Au, US $40/oz Ag. Recovery factors of 92% copper, 80% gold, and 60% silver were assumed based on a review of similar projects. No metallurgical test work has yet been completed at Birch.

Figure 2 - Cross Section View of Hole BR25-001 and BR25-002 with Copper Equivalent and Geologic Interpretation.

Figure 3 - Cross Section View of Hole BR25-004 with Copper Equivalent and Geologic Interpretation.





Figure 4 - Hole BR25-002 at 125m. (A) Closeup of massive pyrrhotite > chalcopyrite in skarn zone approaching contact with a thick granodiorite dyke. Interval 124.7- 126.5 contains 1.51% CuEq.

Figure 5 - Hole BR25-004 from 102.0-103.0m containing 1.13% CuEq* within pyroxene-minor garnet skarn with semi-massive bands of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite.

Table 3 - 2025 Birch Drill Hole Locations Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Total Depth (m) Core Size BR25-001 648314 6859029 1562 350 HQ BR25-002 648314 6859029 1562 401 HQ BR25-003 648587 6859167 1478 339 HQ BR25-004 647780 6859057 1550 285 HQ BR25-005* 648317 6859295 1437 36 HQ BR25-006 648317 6859295 1437 273 HQ

*BR25-005 was ended early and redrilled due to poor ground conditions.

About the Birch Project

Yukon Metals owns 100% of the helicopter-accessed Birch project located 65 kilometres northeast of the community of Burwash Landing. The Birch project area is dominated by frost-heaved boulders in unglaciated terrain, with outcrop present on steeper ridges. The project lies predominantly within the Finlayson assemblage of the Yukon-Tanana Terrane, consisting of variably carbonaceous schist and quartzite, marble, garnet amphibolite and rare metaplutonic rocks.

The Yukon-Tanana Terrane structurally overlies the Ruby Range Batholith which is regionally mapped in the northeastern portion of the property occurring as Ruby Range quartz-feldspar porphyry and Rhyolite Creek porphyry and intermediate and felsic volcanic rock (Israel et. Al., 2011).

Project-level mapping indicates the geology of the area is comprised of schists and marble units, moderately to strongly oxidised felsic intrusive, and patchy oxidised porphyritic rhyolite dykes.

Yukon-based and Local First Nation Contractors Engaged

Drill pad construction at the Birch Property was completed by Minconsult in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned company. Helicopter support is being provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters. Drilling services were contracted to New Age Drilling in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling. Camp services were delivered by Käganì, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned enterprise, in partnership with long-standing Yukon-based exploration contractor Archer Cathro.

QAQC

All diamond drill core from the 2025 program at the Birch Project was logged, photographed, and sawn in half using a diamond blade core saw. One half of the core was submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half was retained in secure storage for reference. Sampling intervals were determined based on geological boundaries and typically ranged 0.3- 1.5 meters. Control samples comprised approximately 10% of all samples submitted, including certified reference standards, analytical blanks, field duplicates, and preparation duplicates. QA/QC results were reviewed in real time, and all data have been verified as meeting acceptable thresholds for accuracy, precision, and contamination before inclusion in this release.

Drill core and rock samples were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples were prepared by crush to 70% passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31A). Pulp samples were analysed for 34 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-ICP61). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and AAS with a 50g nominal sample weight (Au-AA24). Samples over 10,000 g/t Cu were assayed by Ore grade Cu- Four Acid (Cu-OG62).

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold's district-scale assets, YMC provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company's strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world's last underexplored mineral belts, offering exceptional discovery potential. The Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

"Rory Quinn"

Rory Quinn, President & CEO

Email: roryquinn@yukonmetals.com

For additional information please contact:

Kaeli Gattens

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Yukon Metals Corp.

Email: kaeligattens@yukonmetals.com

Phone: 236-466-9837

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect area at Birch pointing to the prospectivity for a gold-rich copper porphyry system, significant scale having been demonstrated by a soil anomaly over 1,400 metres long, the potential for economic grades of copper and gold based on grades taken from surface rock chips, the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Chair Mountain and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

REFERENCES

Israel, S., Murphy, D., Bennett, V., Mortensen, J. and Crowley, J., 2011. New insights into the geology and mineral potential of the Coast Belt in southwestern Yukon. In: Yukon Exploration and Geology 2010, K.E. MacFarlane, L.H. Weston and C. Relf (eds.), Yukon Geological Survey, p. 101-123.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0196cfa8-be73-497d-8035-0c7c1412f9c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/063b4a0b-fae9-4f02-9b5a-f62c5785e084

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c37a1abc-6c31-4f78-938f-ec3aa42693c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a32c0f96-633b-45f6-8193-4a450e8db19c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92ee9d3d-efbe-4d3c-bebe-d232715ef65c