Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

60% YoY SECaaS ARR growth with robust profitability; raising full year guidance

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communications service providers and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

Revenues of $26.4 million, up 14% year over year with SECaaS representing 28% of overall revenue;

September 2025 SECaaS ARR* of $27.6 million, up 60% year-over-year;

GAAP operating income of $2.2 million versus loss of $0.2 million in Q3 2024;

Non-GAAP operating income of $3.7 million, compared with $1.1 million in Q3 2024;

Strong positive operating cash flow of $4.0 million and quarter-end total cash** of $81 million;

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, "We reported a return to double-digit year-over-year revenue growth of 14% and our operations generated the highest profitability in over a decade. The growth was driven by excellent performance from both our cyber security solutions and our network intelligence offerings."

Mr. Harari continued, "We are advancing strongly on our cyber-security first strategy, and we are progressing well with our key customers. Helping our customers achieve their business goals is a key to driving our profitable growth."

Concluded Mr. Harari, "Given the continued accelerated SECaaS growth, our solid visibility, and high level of backlog, we expect that our SECaaS ARR year-over-year growth will surpass 60%. We are raising our full year 2025 revenue guidance to between $100-103 million."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $26.4 million, a 14% increase year-over-year compared with $23.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $18.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%), a 15% increase compared with $16.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%) in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $19.1 million (gross margin of 72.2%), a 14% increase compared with $16.7 million (gross margin of 71.7%) in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.7 million, compared with an operating income of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, or income of $0.07 per diluted share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $0.2 million, or loss of $0.01 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.6 million, or income of $0.1 per diluted share, compared to the non-GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or income of $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was $4.0 million.

Net cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investments as of September 30, 2025, total $81 million, an increase of $22 million versus $59 million cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investment as of December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the company has no debt.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading provider of innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence offerings for service providers and enterprises worldwide. Allot enhances value to its customers' customers through its solutions, which are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR - measures the current annual recurring SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of September 2025 and multiplied by 12.

** Total cash - net cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investments.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,

2025

2024



2025

2024

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 26,405

$ 23,235



$ 73,606

$ 67,289 Cost of revenues 7,539

6,871



21,362

$ 20,652 Gross profit 18,866

16,364



52,244

$ 46,637

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 5,489

5,922



18,741

20,397 Sales and marketing 8,148

7,699



22,747

23,400 General and administrative 3,079

2,960



9,722

9,166 Total operating expenses 16,716

16,581



51,210

52,963 Operating income (loss) 2,150

(217)



1,034

(6,326) Loss from extinguishment -

-



(1,410)

- Other income -

-



100

- Gain on sales of securities 193

-



193

- Financial income, net 676

513



1,709

1,542 Income (loss) before income tax benefit 3,019

296



1,626

(4,784)

















Income tax expenses 195

540



823

1,326 Net income (loss) $ 2,824

$ (244)



$ 803

$ (6,110)

















Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.07

$ (0.01)



$ 0.02

$ (0.17)



































Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.07

$ (0.01)



$ 0.02

$ (0.17)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net income (loss) per share 41,487,057

39,202,550



42,580,555

38,777,119

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net income (loss) per share 43,253,509

39,202,550



44,909,810

38,777,119















TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,539

$ 6,871

$ 21,362

$ 20,652 Share-based compensation (1) (211)

(153)

(465)

(631) Amortization of intangible assets (2) -

(152)

(305)

(456) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,328

$ 6,566

$ 20,592

$ 19,565

















GAAP gross profit $ 18,866

$ 16,364

$ 52,244

$ 46,637 Gross profit adjustments 211

305

770

1,087 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,077

$ 16,669

$ 53,014

$ 47,724

















GAAP operating expenses $ 16,716

$ 16,581

$ 51,210

$ 52,963 Share-based compensation (1) (1,348)

(1,016)

(3,524)

(4,085) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15,368

$ 15,565

$ 47,686

$ 48,878

















GAAP Loss from extinguishment $ -

$ -

$ (1,410)

$ - Loss from extinguishment -

-

1,410

- Non-GAAP Loss from extinguishment $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

















GAAP financial income $ 676

$ 513

$ 1,709

$ 1,542 Exchange rate differences* 116

139

159

343 Non-GAAP Financial income $ 792

$ 652

$ 1,868

$ 1,885

















GAAP taxes on income $ 195

$ 540

$ 823

$ 1,326 Changes in tax related items (80)

(45)

(150)

(222) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 115

$ 495

$ 673

$ 1,104

















GAAP Net income (Loss) $ 2,824

$ (244)

$ 803

$ (6,110) Share-based compensation (1) 1,559

1,169

3,989

4,716 Amortization of intangible assets (2) -

152

305

456 Loss from extinguishment

-

-

1,410

- Exchange rate differences* 116

139

159

343 Changes in tax related items

80

45

150

222 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 4,579

$ 1,261

$ 6,816

$ (373)

















GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.07

$ (0.01)

$ 0.02

$ (0.17) Share-based compensation 0.03

0.03

0.09

0.13 Amortization of intangible assets -

0.01

0.01

0.02 Loss from extinguishment -

-

0.03

- Non-GAAP Net income (Loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.10

$ 0.03

$ 0.15

$ (0.02)



-

-

-

-











-



Weighted average number of shares used in 41,487,057

39,202,550

42,580,555

38,777,119 computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

















































Weighted average number of shares used in 44,592,351

42,421,818

46,409,437

38,777,119 computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share































* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 211

$ 153

$ 465

$ 631

Research and development costs, net 400

402

1,022

1,687

Sales and marketing 466

310

1,237

1,545

General and administrative 482

304

1,265

853



$ 1,559

$ 1,169

$ 3,989

$ 4,716

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ -

$ 152

$ 305

$ 456

Sales and marketing

















$ -

$ 152

$ 305

$ 456





































TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,232

$ 16,142 Restricted deposit

501

904 Short-term bank deposits

16,800

15,250 Available-for-sale marketable securities

38,827

26,470 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $15,215 and $25,306

on September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

20,814

16,482 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

12,134

6,317 Inventories

14,208

8,611 Total current assets

127,516

90,176









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Severance pay fund

$ 248

$ 464 Restricted deposit

329

279 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,787

6,741 Other assets

701

2,151 Property and equipment, net

5,304

7,692 Intangible assets, net

-

305 Goodwill

31,833

31,833 Total non-current assets

44,202

49,465









Total assets

$ 171,718

$ 139,641









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 7,198

$ 946 Employees and payroll accruals

9,625

8,208 Deferred revenues

21,736

17,054 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,081

562 Other payables and accrued expenses

11,106

9,200 Total current liabilities

50,746

35,970









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

5,410

7,136 Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,192

5,807 Accrued severance pay

847

946 Convertible debt

-

39,973 Total long-term liabilities

11,449

53,862









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

109,523

49,809









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 171,718

$ 139,641





















TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income (loss) $ 2,824

$ (244)

$ 803

$ (6,110) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 835

1,299

3,254

4,075 Share-based compensation 1,559

1,169

3,989

4,716 Capital loss -

-

255

- Loss from extinguishment -

-

1,410

- Other income -

-

(100)

- Gain on sales of securities (193)

-

(193)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net 28

10

117

(155) Decrease (Increase) in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses (3,817)

(696)

(2,198)

976 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on available-for sale marketable securities (44)

(392)

(906)

(1,169) Increase (Decrease) in operating leases liability 190

(481)

(13)

(1,099) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset 292

675

871

1,849 Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables (679)

438

(4,332)

(2,542) Decrease (Increase) in inventories (5,703)

(443)

(5,597)

1,825 Increase in trade payables 6,274

2,139

6,252

2,155 Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 844

1,575

1,417

(2,560) Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 420

(3,369)

2,956

(1,404) Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 1,211

203

2,126

191 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,041

1,883

10,111

748















Cash flows from investing activities:





























Decrease in restricted deposit -

-

353

703 Investment in short-term bank deposits (16,800)

(5,500)

(32,550)

(9,300) Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits 11,050

3,800

31,000

13,800 Purchase of property and equipment (100)

(286)

(789)

(1,672) Investment in marketable securities (44,213)

(9,532)

(99,647)

(44,284) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 38,694

21,980

88,377

54,040 Proceeds from sale of patent -

-

100

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,369)

10,462

(13,156)

13,287















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Issuance of share capital 4,617

-

42,308

- Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

-2

238

-1 Redemption of convertible debt -

-

(31,410)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,617

(2)

11,136

(1)































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,711)

12,343

8,090

14,034 Cash, cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 26,943

15,883

16,142

14,192















Cash, cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 24,232

$ 28,226

$ 24,232

$ 28,226















Non-cash activities:













ROU asset and lease liability decrease, due to lease termination (12)

-

(83)

- Redemption of convertible debt -

-

(10,000)

- Right-of-use assets obtained in the exchange for operating lease liabilities -

5,795

-

5,795



















































Other financial metrics (Unaudited) U.S. dollars in millions, except top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares





Q3-25

FY 2024

FY 2023

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

8.1 31 % 14.2 15 % 16.6 18 %

EMEA

12.9 49 % 54.0 59 % 56.1 60 %

Asia Pacific

5.4 20 % 24.0 26 % 20.5 22 %





26.4 100 % 92.2 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues breakdown by type













Products

8.6 33 % 30.1 33 % 37.6 40 %

Professional Services 1.1 4 % 8.3 9 % 6.1 7 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 7.3 28 % 16.5 18 % 10.6 11 %

Support & Maintenance 9.4 35 % 37.3 40 % 38.9 42 %





26.4 100 % 92.2 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Top 10 customers as a % of revenues 60 %

43 %

47 %



















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 41.5

38.9

37.9



















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 44.6

42.3

40.3









































SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

























Q3-2025: 7.3













Q2-2025: 6.4













Q1-2025: 5.1













Q4-2024: 4.8













Q3-2024: 4.7































SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





























Sep. 2025: 27.6













Dec. 2024: 18.2













Dec. 2023: 12.7













Dec. 2022: 9.2









































































































