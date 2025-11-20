How we verify is changing and so is who and what we verify. Are we dealing with real people, fraudsters, or machines acting on their behalf? A new Regula report on 12 identity verification trendsexamines how these shifts are forcing businesses to rebuild their verification processes to stay ahead of fraud, comply with regulations, and regain eroding customer confidence.

Identity is leaving the human domain: Regula's forecast illustrates the emerging need to verify systems, autonomous agents, and machine customers.

The new face of fraud

The identity threat landscape has entered a new industrial phase, defined by three structural shifts:

Machine identity. Identity verification (IDV) is no longer limited to people. It now extends to autonomous systems acting on their behalf AI agents that can open accounts, submit documents, and bypass checks on their own.

Identity verification (IDV) is no longer limited to people. It now extends to autonomous systems acting on their behalf AI agents that can open accounts, submit documents, and bypass checks on their own. Fraud for hire. Deepfake and impersonation fraud have gone mainstream. Complete "persona kits" synthetic faces, voices, and backstories are sold off the shelf. Identity forgery has scaled from a skill to a service.

Deepfake and impersonation fraud have gone mainstream. Complete "persona kits" synthetic faces, voices, and backstories are sold off the shelf. Identity forgery has scaled from a skill to a service. Coordinated AI attacks. Networks of AI systems work together, brute-forcing verification systems. One model fabricates documents, another impersonates a person in live video, and a third learns from each failed attempt.

As the line between human and machine identities fades, the purpose of verification is shifting. As Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula puts it, "Trust now begins at the source, not at the checkpoint. The traceable origin of a document, image, or signal is becoming as important as the content itself."

In essence, the fight against fraud is shifting from pattern recognition to origin verification: from asking just one question, "Is this real?" to adding context like "Where did this come from?"

The trust stack

Verification is evolving from a process that proves compliance to one that enforces accountability. As algorithms make more decisions, businesses must ensure that their systems are transparent, auditable, and explainable. Compliance is no longer a checklist it's an operating standard.

Unified verification systems. To meet these demands, organizations are consolidating fragmented tools into unified end-to-end IDV platforms that orchestrate document checks, biometrics, and screening under a single policy layer. "Disconnected verification tools are no longer a technical issue they're a compliance risk," notes Ihar Kliashchou.

New types of customers. Identity is expanding beyond people to include machines, algorithms, and self-authenticating systems that act independently. The rise of these machine customers capable of signing, transacting, or negotiating on their own requires new frameworks to trace every digital actor back to a responsible entity.

Just like with programmable money, the same logic applies to finance. Every digital payment is now a verification event itself: it carries its own proof of who, what, and why.

Preparing for post-quantum trust. The shift to post-quantum cryptography encryption built to resist quantum computer hacks will reshape how authenticity and credentials are secured. Organizations that prepare early (e.g., by mapping dependencies and adopting agile, quantum-resistant frameworks) will treat this change as an upgrade of digital trust, not an emergency fix.

"The future of identity isn't human or machine it's both, verified together," says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President for Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

What it means for businesses

Identity verification is becoming a competitive edge, not a checkbox. As AI blurs the line between human and machine identity, companies need to verify faster and with greater transparency to limit fraud, meet regulations, and maintain trust. For sectors from banking to travel, stronger verification cuts fraud losses, speeds up onboarding, and keeps customers confident.

Businesses that treat identity as core infrastructure not an add-on will be better prepared for the next wave of digital risk and regulation.

Discover the complete IDV trends envisioned in Regula's new report, 12 Trends Reshaping How We Verify, Trust, and Protect, which is available on the Regula website. The report dives deeper into the challenges and opportunities that will define identity verification in 2026 and beyond.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification.

