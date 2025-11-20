New AI-assisted capabilities automatically pinpoint supply chain issues and recommend corrective actions that improve availability, reduce financial waste, and boost productivity

RELEX Solutions, a global leader in supply chain and retail optimization, today announced the launch of its AI-Assisted Diagnostics capabilities. Designed for retailers and distributors, the new technology enables organizations to automate key planning decisions and reduce both financial and operational waste, improving profitability by embedding autonomous intelligence directly into supply chain workflows.

RELEX Diagnostics already provides retailers with enhanced visibility into their inventory and insights into the root causes of stockouts, spoilage, and excess inventory, helping them take proactive actions to minimize lost sales, reduce financial leakage, and cut waste tied to overstocking or spoilage. The new Diagnostics capabilities build on this foundation, leveraging AI Agents and next-generation GenAI capabilities to deliver actionable recommendations that optimize productivity and ensure these insights are effectively put to use.

RELEX's solution is built for practical application in forecasting, replenishment, and planning. It uses purpose-built AI Agents that automatically analyze operational data and surface actionable insights, such as identifying the root cause of stockouts, spoilage, or inventory imbalances.

AI-Assisted Diagnostics represents the next stage of adoption for enterprise AI and serves as a key enabler for future autonomous capabilities. The solution translates raw data into clear diagnostic insights, identifying root causes and highlighting where future AI Agents can take corrective action. For example, they might adjust order proposals, change sourcing strategies or configure forecast and replenishment parameters.

Together, these capabilities provide companies with a trusted path from insight to execution, accelerating decision-making while maintaining transparency and oversight. This development is part of a growing suite of agentic capabilities, with a planner coach agent planned for a future release. This solution analyzes the impact and value of user-driven amendments in RELEX, providing recommendations to users based on this insight in order to boost productivity and KPIs.

"We've worked with RELEX for years to improve how we plan and replenish," said Thomas Johansson, Logistics Director at Optimera. "The new diagnostics pilot is another useful step forward. It helps us understand our data better and use it to make steady improvements across our operations."

"AI only delivers value when it's built into real planning workflows," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and CEO of RELEX Solutions. "AI-assisted diagnostics gives retailers and distributors the visibility and automation they need to act quickly, cut both material and financial waste, and improve results across their operations."

RELEX invests heavily in R&D, dedicating 25% of its revenue to innovation. AI-Assisted Diagnostics is a direct return on that investment, delivering technology that helps customers improve availability, reduce spoilage and financial waste from misaligned inventory, and make faster, better-informed planning decisions that strengthen both profitability and resilience.

"Consumer demand is more fickle and dynamic than ever and supply chains are increasingly complex and fragile. This is bad combination," said Brian Kilcourse, Managing Partner, RSR Research. "Leaders need advanced analytics to be able to deliver actionable, timely insights to decision-makers, which is exactly what a solution like RELEX enabled Optimera to do."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Ford South America, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, Systemair and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/.

