Pegasus's two new materials enable slimmer USB-C connectors, high-speed memory modules for data center servers, and field-ready 3D-printed components, supported by expanded Seed funding

Pegasus Materials BV, a high-performance materials company combining chemistry, material science, and biomanufacturing, today announced the debut of its first two materials and the expansion of its Seed round. The new investment by venture studio Ferment and existing investor LIOF, alongside prior investment from Fibrant BV, will accelerate commercial scale-up of Pegasus's products for the electronics, data center, and aerospace industries.

Founded by Richard Pieters and Chris Schröder, who each bring extensive track records in materials science and biology serving global customers with exacting performance requirements, Pegasus Materials develops new classes of materials that merge the design flexibility of biology with the traditional toolkits of industrial chemistry. The company uses bio-based chemical building blocks to develop unique materials solving unmet needs of customers with the most demanding performance requirements, while also being made from renewable sources with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our customers are pushing the limits of what materials need to do, whether it's creating smaller parts, withstanding higher temperatures, or managing mechanical stress," said Richard Pieters, Co-Founder and CEO of Pegasus Materials. "By combining new bio-based chemistries with deep material science know-how, we can achieve the unique performance specs that customers are looking for and also pair this with a smaller environmental footprint."

Pegasus Materials' first product improves how electronic connectors are designed and manufactured -- thinner walls, better electrical properties, higher yields -- and its second brings new production-grade performance to 3D printing.

Virela-X001 is a bio-based high heat polyamide that combines high flow for smaller, more precise molding with ultra-low moisture uptake to reduce warping and blistering during production. The material is being evaluated by connector manufacturers for USB-C interconnects and for DDR memory connectors used in data center servers.

The second material, Virela-X002, is a partially bio-based polyimide for industrial 3D printing. It combines exceptional isotropic strength -- equally strong in every direction -- and high heat tolerance, making it possible to print durable, lightweight components. Pegasus Materials is working with aerospace and defense partners to evaluate the material for use in aircraft components where strength, heat resistance, and weight savings are priorities.

"Pegasus Materials shows how biology adds enormous value when it's pointed at the hardest problems in materials," said Brian Brazeau, Partner at Ferment. "Pegasus starts with clear customer goals -- like faster data transfer or lower manufacturing defect rates -- and applies biotechnology and chemistry together using ML to reach performance demands efficiently and sustainably. Their model leverages existing assets for faster scaling, and we're excited to work with LIOF and Fibrant to build Pegasus Materials."

Jeffrey Lutje Spelberg, investment manager at LIOF, added: "We are very pleased to have Ferment strengthen the investor consortium. With Ferment's deep expertise in industrial biotechnology and Fibrant's strong materials knowledge, we now have an exceptional amount of smart money on board. This positions Pegasus Materials for success -- both for the Limburg region and far beyond."

Based at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in Geleen, The Netherlands, Pegasus Materials leverages established polymerization and compounding partners to bring new materials to market quickly. With Ferment's investment, the company will accelerate the transition from pilot to commercial production, expand customer qualification programs, and advance its next wave of materials for high-performance industries.

About Pegasus Materials BV

Pegasus Materials BV develops bio-based materials for high-performance applications in electronics, 3D printing, electric vehicles, and aerospace. By combining synthetic biology and materials science, Pegasus creates specialty materials with unique electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties while reducing dependence on traditional petrochemical inputs.

About Ferment

Ferment is an industrial biotechnology venture studio and early-stage fund that builds and invests in applied biology startups across consumer and industrial markets. The firm focuses on translating advances in biotechnology into practical products that address critical needs in sectors including food and nutrition, chemicals, materials, waste, and energy.

About LIOF

LIOF is the regional development agency for the Limburg region, supporting innovative entrepreneurs with advice, network, and financing. LIOF is available for every start-up and scale-up with a financing request and for (foreign) entrepreneurs who want to establish themselves in Limburg. LIOF also helps with cross-border cooperation and international trade.

About Fibrant BV

Fibrant BV is a leading Dutch chemical company specializing in sustainable chemical solutions for various industries, with a focus on developing technologies that improve sustainability and reduce environmental impact in chemical and materials manufacturing.

