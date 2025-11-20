Proximity Launches Message Maestro: On-Brand Generative AI with a Human Touch

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximity, the all-in-one Retail Super-App used by Max Mara, Joseph, Paul Smith, Graff, and Farrow & Ball, has launched Message Maestro, a new Generative AI-powered feature that makes personalised retail communication faster, smarter, and effortlessly on-brand.

Developed with AI specialist ConversAgentAI, Message Maestro gives store teams the creativity and speed of AI without the data exposure or brand consistency risks of public tools.

"Message Maestro is designed to amplify the human touch, not replace it," said Marcus Dawson, CTO of Proximity. "It lets retail teams craft messages that truly resonate, safely, securely, and on-brand."

Embedded within the Proximity clienteling platform, Message Maestro analyses tone, sentiment, and intent while drawing on what a brand already knows about each customer, from preferences to purchase history, to craft messages that feel genuinely personal.

Over time, Message Maestro recognises which messages drive engagement and sales, helping teams refine outreach for maximum impact. By guiding tone and phrasing, it also makes communication more inclusive and consistent across teams, enabling every associate to express the brand with clarity and confidence.

Now in beta with select partners, Message Maestro is the first step in Proximity's wider AI roadmap, combining brand safety, customer insight, and human connection to redefine the art of clienteling.

"In clienteling, every word matters. Message Maestro enables associates to communicate with precision and personality so every message reflects the authenticity, tone, and warmth of the brand, saving time while strengthening client relationships. Message Maestro drives measurable engagement without losing the human touch," said Raza Hussain, CEO of ConversAgentAI.

About Proximity

Proximity is the all-in-one clienteling platform designed for retailers who want to blend operational excellence with unforgettable customer experiences. Bringing together customer outreach, appointment booking, task management, events, and transactions in a single platform, Proximity connects data and equips store teams with the tools they need to build customer loyalty and lifetime value. Trusted by leading global brands including Helzberg Diamonds, Nars, Samsonite, Tumi, MCM, and Fraser Hart.

Learn more at proximityinsight.com .

