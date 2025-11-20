The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 19 November 2025 was 1307.39p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
20 November 2025
