Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd. Celebrates 16th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award for Automobile Tires and Repair

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd. has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Automobile Tires and Automobile Repair - Local Independent category for Saskatoon. This marks the company's 16th consecutive win, underscoring its long-standing reputation for quality service, trusted expertise, and a customer-first approach.

Family owned and operated, Value Tire Saskatoon has been serving the community for more than 40 years. Over the decades, the company has built a reputation for integrity and reliability, helping generations of drivers stay safe on the road with dependable tire and repair services.

"With 16 consecutive Consumer Choice Awards, we are truly honoured by the continued trust our customers place in us," says the Value Tire team. "This recognition motivates us to keep delivering the same reliable service and honest advice that have defined our business for four decades."

Wide Selection and Complete Care

Value Tire offers one of the largest in-stock inventories in the region, carrying a full range of tires for passenger vehicles, light trucks, commercial fleets, and farm equipment. In addition to tire sales, installation, and repair, the company provides comprehensive vehicle repair services, making it a trusted one-stop destination for Saskatoon drivers.

By combining extensive product choice with personalized guidance, Value Tire ensures every customer finds the right fit for their vehicle and their budget.

Recognition Rooted in Community Loyalty

The Consumer Choice Award is the only recognition in North America based entirely on consumer opinion. Winners are determined through independent research that measures reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence.

For Value Tire Saskatoon, being named a 16-time award winner reflects the deep loyalty of their customer base and the company's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service year after year.

Driving Into the Future

As Value Tire celebrates its 16th Consumer Choice Award, the company remains committed to its founding values of honesty, quality, and customer care. With a focus on expanding its offerings and maintaining its reputation for excellence, Value Tire is ready to continue serving the Saskatoon community for many more years to come.

To learn more about Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd. or to book an appointment, visit www.valuetire.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd.

Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd. is a family-owned tire and auto repair business with more than 40 years of experience. Serving Saskatoon and surrounding areas, the company offers sales, installation, and repair of passenger, light truck, commercial, and farm tires, as well as complete vehicle repair services. Recognized as a 16-time Consumer Choice Award winner, Value Tire continues to set the standard for reliability and customer care. Learn more at www.valuetire.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

