Tosca Launches New Poultry RPC to Serve Surging Specialty Cuts and Small-Batch Processing

Smaller footprint, stronger structure, and leak-containing design support the industry's shift toward premium poultry SKUs.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / As demand for premium and specialty poultry products continues to climb, Tosca today announced the launch of its Poultry Crate 4319, a compact reusable packaging container engineered to protect smaller-batch, high-value cuts where traditional corrugated falls short.

From ground chicken and marinated breasts to liver cups and organic portions, processors are producing more diverse SKUs than ever before. These products typically run in smaller quantities - which means the packaging must match the batch size without sacrificing durability, cleanliness, or food-safety performance.

"Innovation in poultry isn't just happening on the product side - it has to happen in packaging too," said Scott Schimming, VP of Commercial Sales, Tosca. "We saw a need for packaging that's specifically designed for smaller-volume runs that reduces leakage, minimizes contamination risk, and protects high-value items from damage. Poultry crate 4319 is our answer to that need."

Poultry crate 4319 designed for the realities of today's poultry plants

The Poultry crate 4319 is half the size of a standard poultry container, lightweight at just 2.5 lbs, and stacks efficiently - 260 per pallet, 15,600 per truckload - helping processors lower transportation costs and improve back-room storage density.

Most importantly for operations teams, it solves a growing pain point: leakage and product loss associated with corrugated packaging. With built-in fluid-retention channels and 4× the strength of corrugated, the crate helps reduce contamination risk, protect workers' safety, and keep high-value cuts intact through processing, transport, and retail distribution.

The launch of the new crate expands Tosca's poultry RPC portfolio, creating a fully compatible family of containers that can move any cut, pack size, or portion from processor to retailer. The new crate fills the gap for premium and specialty items, while maintaining consistent handling, stacking, and automation performance.

Availability

Tosca supports the Poultry Crate 4319 through its national pooling network - managing supply, retrieval, sanitation, and reuse so processors can focus on throughput and product quality rather than packaging shortages or waste.

The Tosca Poultry Crate 4319 is available for immediate pilot and program deployment. Processors and retailers interested in evaluating the container can contact Tosca at info@toscaltd.com or visit toscaltd.com for specifications.

