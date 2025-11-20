Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.11.2025
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
20.11.25 | 14:57
234,30 Euro
+0,67 % +1,55
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
234,35234,6014:58
234,40234,6514:58
PR Newswire
20.11.2025 14:24 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UnionPay International: UnionPay Online Payments Now Available for Apple Services in 15 Markets

UnionPay cardholders can now use their cards to pay for App Store, Apple Music,
Apple TV, iCloud, and more across select regions

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International today announced the expansion of its online payment services for Apple Services, including App Store and iCloud subscriptions. UnionPay cardholders in 15 international markets can now use their cards to pay for Apple's digital content and subscription services - including App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, iCloud, and more.

The service is now available in Australia, Cambodia, Georgia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Macao SAR, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE. Locally issued UnionPay cardholders in these regions can make online payments for App Services using their Apple ID. This initiative underscores UnionPay's commitment to enhancing digital payment experiences and meeting the growing demand for seamless access to premium content and services worldwide.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is dedicated to expanding UnionPay's global network and building seamless cross-border payment experiences. In partnership with over 2,600 partners worldwide, UPI enables card acceptance in 183 countries and regions with issuance in 84 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

Beyond cards, UnionPay mobile payment services, UnionPay mobile QuickPass and QR code payment are accepted in over 100 countries and regions. Over 200 e-wallets in 37 countries and regions outside China's mainland accept UnionPay cards, meeting the evolving needs of users in different markets.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unionpay-online-payments-now-available-for-apple-services-in-15-markets-302621729.html

