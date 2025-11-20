INFORMA MARKETS: Licensing Expo 2026 Unveils the World's Largest, Most Influential Brand Licensing Event

More than 200 exhibitors, representing all IP categories, have already signed up; attendee registration is now open with new ticketing options designed to maximize attendee value and ROI.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Licensing Expo, the world's most influential event for licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations, organized by Informa's Global Licensing Group and sponsored by Licensing International, announces that registration is now open for the highly-anticipated 2026 edition, set to take place May 19-21 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the premier destination to uncover the future of brands, fan culture and the properties that will influence consumer markets over the next 24-36 months, Licensing Expo is the most important face-to-face platform for industry leaders to reveal the most eagerly awaited new content, IP and strategic consumer product campaigns.

Confirmed notable exhibitors include Pokémon, LEGO, Warner Bros. Discovery, SEGA, BBC, Coca-Cola Company, NASCAR, Calm, Crayola, Hasbro, Beanstalk, CAA Brand Management, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment, with more names signing each week.

"The last three years of growth, including garnering the highest recorded satisfaction scores, retail attendance and exhibitor numbers, as well as the continued exceptional quality of exhibitors and attendees, has truly reaffirmed Licensing Expo's position as the world's most influential event for brand extension and IP launches," shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and media brand License Global. "As always, we will not rest on our laurels. Following attendee feedback from our record-breaking 2025 edition, we are excited to introduce new ticketing options for this year's show. These options have been developed to meet the distinct needs of our diverse audience segments and are designed to maximize the value gained from time spent with us in Las Vegas."



Alongside the complimentary Retail Pass for qualified retailers and the Standard Pass which have been available for the past two years, Licensing Expo is introducing the Explorer Pass, designed for those looking to learn about licensing, and the Networking Pass for those looking for enhanced networking opportunities.

Standard Pass, The Classic Expo Experience

Full show floor access to 300+ exhibitors, 20 meeting requests in the Event Planner and entry to essential educational sessions at the License Global Main Stage and Networking Hub. For those returning to Licensing Expo, this Pass includes all the benefits that were previously offered. Early bird discounts will be in place until Jan 31, 2026.

NEW for 2026: Explorer Pass, Supercharge your Learning Experience

Designed for licensing newcomers, this pass includes all of the Standard Pass benefits, PLUS 50 meeting credits and exclusive Licensing Unlocked access ($249 value). Transform from observer to industry insider.

NEW for 2026: Networking Pass, Unlock the Ultimate Licensing Expo Experience

For professionals who demand maximum impact, this pass is the pinnacle of what Licensing Expo has to offer. With 100 meeting requests to use with exhibitors, 25 meeting requests to use with attendees, priority access to the Event Planner, a ticket to the Opening Night Party and entry to the Matchmaking Lounge, this is the epicenter of licensing's most influential gathering.

"Industry leaders consistently share with us how important new connections and ongoing partnerships are to business development. These updates to the registration process create accelerated networking opportunities and the ability to form more strategic connections that fuel business growth across the entire licensing ecosystem," shares Maura Regan, President, Licensing International. "The global brand licensing industry continues not only to grow but also evolve, which means the events designed to support the business must also shift to meet those new needs. Having witnessed the barriers that can prevent newcomers from entering this field, the new pass structure is specifically designed to empower emerging professionals and set them up for success."

Tickets to attend Licensing Expo start at $60 for the Standard Pass. Register now to take advantage of special Early Bird pricing of $30 until January 31, 2026.

Qualified retailers can attend for free.

For more information, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

