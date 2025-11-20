Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), a provider of AI-powered multilingual communication technology, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

According to Saul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of OneMeta, the company delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth while reducing its net loss, reflecting the impact of disciplined execution and continued enterprise adoption of its AI language solutions.

"This quarter's results demonstrate the early impact of our strategic focus on disciplined growth," Leal said. "We achieved substantial revenue gains while managing expenses prudently, which led to a meaningful narrowing of our net loss. Our team is beginning to see strong enterprise uptake of our AI translation technology, validating our confidence in the market opportunity. We will continue to invest wisely in product innovation and customer success. By staying focused on execution and value delivery, we are positioning OneMeta for sustainable, long-term growth in the multilingual communication space."

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $474,604, compared to $3,478 in the same period last year. Net loss for the quarter improved to $827,480 from $935,353 in Q3 2024.

OneMeta's growth was driven by new enterprise and government customer engagements, including deployments initiated during the quarter. The company also expanded its product ecosystem with the launch of VerbumAgentis and VerbumLocal, two additions to its real-time AI multilingual suite.

VerbumAgentis enables live, simultaneous bidirectional voice translation for contact center agents across 140+ languages, while VerbumLocal delivers on-device interpretation in secure environments. These product extensions build on OneMeta's core Verbum platform and reflect its commitment to developing scalable, secure communication tools for global organizations.

According to Leal, OneMeta continues to prioritize product innovation, data privacy, and tailored enterprise solutions to meet growing demand across industries such as healthcare, finance, education, and government.

OneMeta's 2025 third quarter results were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on Form 10-Q which can be found on the SEC website here.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expected future performance, market adoption, or strategic initiatives, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. OneMeta undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

OneMeta, Verbum, VerbumAgentis, and VerbumLocal are each trademarks of OneMeta Inc. All other trademarks, if any, are the property of their respective owners.

