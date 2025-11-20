TradingHub, a leading provider of trade surveillance software for the global financial services industry, today announces the launch of its new Order Book Surveillance offering. This module is purpose-built to enhance the investigative capabilities of its flagship platform, MAST. It combines market replay with high-fidelity, time-specific visualisation of order books anchored to the date and time of an alert. This empowers surveillance teams to detect and investigate market manipulation behaviours more effectively.

Order Book Surveillance integrates seamlessly into the MAST platform, empowering users to activate the order book functionality on an existing instance or alert. It allows users to investigate complex trading behaviours with unmatched precision through dynamic filtering, granular playback controls, and compressed high-speed data processing within the browser. Crucially, it complements TradingHub's cross-product alerting, spanning listed and OTC markets, by deepening investigations into behaviours such as reference price manipulation, a growing focus of recent US and Australian enforcement actions.

"Customers have been increasingly demanding a more granular view into order book dynamics, particularly when investigating orders across multiple venues and instruments," said Mike Coats, CEO at TradingHub. "Order Book Surveillance addresses this head-on, allowing our users to dynamically filter by instrument, venue, date and time in any order, with extraordinary detail."

As financial institutions navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny alongside mounting pressure to optimise costs, the ability to streamline surveillance operations has become more important than ever. "Total cost of ownership is a growing focus, particularly for larger institutions managing complex surveillance ecosystems," said Shayne Ganeson, Chief Customer Officer. "Order Book Surveillance helps our customers enhance their investigative capabilities while also creating opportunities for greater operational efficiency through platform integration. It's another step toward delivering the kind of unified, intelligent surveillance solution the industry has been asking for."

The launch of Order Book Surveillance marks another step forward in TradingHub's mission to equip financial institutions with sophisticated, intuitive tools that address the real-world complexities of modern market abuse. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and trading tactics evolve, TradingHub remains committed to delivering innovative surveillance solutions that empower surveillance professionals to act with clarity, confidence, and control.

For more information about TradingHub and Order Book Surveillance, please visit www.tradinghub.com

About TradingHub

TradingHub provides investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodity houses, and brokerage firms with uniquely intelligent trade surveillance software to protect them against the financial and reputational dangers of today's increasingly complex forms of market abuse. As the only solution that understands trading in the same way as a market professional, TradingHub's approach filters out noise and delivers exceptionally low false positive rates for both single-product and cross-product abuse scenarios. Its market risk and market impact models enable the detection of trader intent and risk transfer across instruments, enabling precise detection of complex abuse that legacy systems miss.

Today, the world's leading financial institutions rely on TradingHub to power their trade surveillance capabilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120421740/en/

Contacts:

TradingHub Group Limited

2nd Floor, 5 Aldermanbury Square

London, United Kingdom EC2V 7HR

+44 (0)20 3793 9662

info@tradinghub.com

www.tradinghub.com