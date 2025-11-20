Primech Holdings Ltd: Primech AI's HYTRON Cleaning Robot Receives NEA Approval Under Environmental Services Productivity Solutions Grant

Government Endorsement Accelerates Market Adoption of Autonomous Cleaning Technology

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:PMEC), today announced that its HYTRON autonomous bathroom cleaning robot has been approved as "supportable equipment" under Singapore's Environmental Services (ES) Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Figure 1: HYTRON now approved under NEA's Environmental Services Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG)

The PSG approval enables eligible businesses in the cleaning and facilities management sectors to access government co-funding of up to 50% of the qualifying purchase cost, via the Business Grants Portal and GoBusiness platform. This significantly lowers the adoption barrier for HYTRON technology and accelerates market penetration across high-traffic public facilities such as shopping malls, transport hubs, and public restrooms.

"The NEA endorsement validates market demand for our HYTRON technology and establishes a foundation for scaled deployment across Singapore's public facilities sector," said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "Government co-funding support significantly improves the commercial viability proposition for potential customers while expanding our addressable market."

The approval positions Primech AI to capture market share in Singapore's facilities management sector and supports its regional expansion strategy. Primech AI is pursuing additional partnerships with commercial real estate operators, public institutions, and international distribution channels to accelerate HYTRON deployment.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Primech AI Pte. Ltd.

directenquiries@primech.com.sg - General enquiries

distributors@primech.com.sg - Robot distribution opportunities

partnerships@primech.com.sg - Partnership-related matters

Primech Holdings Limited

Email: ir@primech.com.sg

SOURCE: Primech Holdings Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/primech-ais-hytron-cleaning-robot-receives-nea-approval-under-en-1105063