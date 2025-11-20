From Lip Gloss Batches To Stem Badges: Mary Kay Sparks Girl Scouts' Passion for Science With Experiments and Career Exploration

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / In October, Mary Kay hosted nearly 30 Brownies and Cadettes from the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, ranging in ages from 7 to 12, along with 18 equally as excited moms, for an immersive STEM Day experience designed to help the girls earn their STEM Career Exploration Badge. From the moment the group entered the doors of Mary Kay's Silver LEED-certified Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and R&D Center in Lewisville, Texas, the atmosphere was electric, filled with excitement and curiosity about what it would be like to work at a global cosmetics and skincare company like Mary Kay.

The day began upstairs in the Innovation Center, where Carrissa Dowdy, Manager of Product Formulation, shared her personal STEM journey and explained what being a product formulator is all about. The girls and their moms were captivated by Carissa's ability to take complex scientific concepts and present them in a way that was both engaging and easy to understand. Carissa's enthusiasm set the stage for an inspiring day of STEM exploration ahead.

Next, the group made their way downstairs to the Product Formulation Lab, where Rhonda Solberg, Associate Principal Scientist of Product Formulation, led eighteen smiling lab scientists ready to assist the future innovators in creating their own custom Mary Kay Unlimited Lip Gloss in one of six shades. The girls donned perfectly pink lab coats, gloves, and safety glasses before pairing up to begin their experiments. With guidance from the lab scientists, they mixed beautiful hues of pinks, nudes, and berries - complete with every girl's favorite color, glitter. Excitement filled the room as the girls watched their cloudy mixtures transform into dazzling, custom shades of lip gloss.

After perfecting their glosses, everyone divided into three small groups for a facility tour led by Chris Smith, Senior Specialist, Training Operations Center of Excellence, and his expert-trained tour team leaders. Moms and daughters alike were fascinated by the vast lab spaces and captivated by the insights shared by their guides. Many mothers expressed newfound appreciation for the intricate processes involved in creating Mary Kay products - from research and formulation to scaling and production. Several even reflected on their own career paths, inspired by the possibilities within STEM. By the end of the tour, many Girl Scouts were asking about the best degrees for STEM careers, eager to explore their options. A few even asked about the age requirements for driving a forklift - and whether a special license was needed!

The day concluded with Amy Ruiz, Manager of Manufacturing Center of Excellence, who shared her experiences as a Chemical Engineer and explained how the degree opens doors to careers in process and environmental engineering, product development, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics manufacturing. The girls asked thoughtful questions about sustainability, product packaging, and the realities of a day in the life of an engineer.

Thanks to the dedication of the Mary Kay team, the Girl Scouts proudly earned their STEM Career Exploration Badges after an action-packed day filled with learning and inspiration. The Go-Give spirit of Mary Kay employees once again shone through - empowering a new generation of future STEM leaders, sparking their curiosity, and encouraging them to continue exploring the world of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Did You Know?

Mary Kay Inc. has awarded more than 40 grants to young women pursuing their dreams in STEM-related fields around the world.

Mary Kay has the capability to produce 1.1 million products every day at R3, our state-of-the-art, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver-certified manufacturing facility in Lewisville, TX (US).

62% of Mary Kay Global Research & Development team members are women 1 .

Mary Kay holds more than 1,400 global patents across formulas and technologies, packaging and applicators, delivery systems and application methods, and more showcasing decades of continuous innovation and technology advancements.

