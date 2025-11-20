Fairtrade America: Statement on White House Amendments to Executive Order 14257

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Fairtrade America - In response to the White House's decision on November 14, 2025, to amend Executive Order 14257 to exempt select agricultural products from reciprocal tariffs (Modifying the Scope of the Reciprocal Tariff With Respect to Certain Agricultural Products), Fairtrade America issued the following statements:

"These exemptions are the right move, but the full picture of relief remains to be seen. The extreme uncertainty and rapidly rising costs farmers, traders, companies, and consumers have unnecessarily endured for months should ease. However, complex, international supply chains, like those for coffee, cocoa, and bananas, do not automatically snap back into place because of a policy change. There will be lasting consequences for all supply chain actors, and continued instability and price fluctuations are likely as supply chains reconfigure yet again.

"When politicians choose to use trade as a political tool, they undermine real peoples' livelihoods. American businesses and consumers must recognize that their collective purchasing power has global influence. When we all come together as a movement to demand that power be spread equitably between farmers, businesses, consumers, and governments, trade can become truly fair."

-- Amanda Archila, Executive Director, Fairtrade America

"Practical minds recognize that it's too soon to celebrate. We must wait and see if this decision sticks long-term.

"Banana prices have risen 7% since March, but that 7% represents only 4.5 cents per pound. Bananas are still dramatically under-priced compared to the cost of sustainable production. Despite tariffs, people continued to buy bananas. They were slightly more expensive than before, but still the cheapest fruit in our basket. If banana prices went up due to Fairtrade Minimum Pricing, the average consumer would barely notice and the impact on supply chains would be immense. That's what we should take away as our guiding learning from the last six months of tariffs."

--Jennie Coleman, President and Co-Owner, Equifruit

"This announcement is encouraging, but tariffs have already significantly suppressed consumer demand for imported nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and grains. We expect that lower prices will take several months to reach consumers and that a full recovery to pre-tariff demand levels may take more than a year."

--Juliet Wiebe-King, Vice President of Sustainability & Business Development, Red River Foods

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 60 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program -part of a global movement for change. Learn more at Fairtrade.net and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Liz Davis, ldavis@fairtradeamerica.org | +1 202-930-4349

