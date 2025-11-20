Tradeify Announces Partnership with World Number 1 and PDC World Darts Champion, Luke 'The Nuke' Littler

The multi-year deal marks Tradeify's first investment in sport

Tradeify branding will appear on Littler's playing shirt as part of the partnership

Collaboration launches the 'Champion Mindset' campaign, celebrating the shared values of elite performance in sport and trading

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeify, the global retail proprietary trading platform, is proud to announce a long-term partnership with the World Number 1 and 2024/2025 PDC Darts World Champion, Luke 'The Nuke' Littler, who joins the company as its new Global Brand Ambassador. The partnership coincides with the launch of Tradeify's 'The Champion Mindset' campaign, highlighting the key qualities required to succeed in both professional sport and the financial markets.

The multi-year collaboration marks a significant milestone for Tradeify, representing the brand's first-ever investment in sport. It comes at a pivotal moment in Littler's burgeoning career, as he prepares to defend his world title this December and cement his legacy as one of darts' all-time greats.

As part of the agreement, Tradeify branding will appear on the back of Luke's playing shirt through the partnership. In addition, Tradeify will leverage Luke's huge relevance and the 'Littlermania' phenomenon to extend their reach, engage new audiences and advance their mission to make trading accessible through a range of darts-themed activations, starting with a funded account giveaway for every 180 that Luke hits at the World Championships.

Having experienced a meteoric rise in professional darts, the partnership serves to launch Tradeify's 'Champion Mindset' campaign, celebrating the key characteristics required for success at the top level of sport. For Luke, this will focus on the precision needed to succeed at the pinnacle of world darts, with more announcements to come as part of this initiative.

Brett Simberkoff, Founder and CEO, Tradeify: "Since his break-through moment at the 2023/2024 World Championships to becoming World Number 1, we've been captivated by Luke's story and we can't wait to join him on the next phase of his journey. Just like Luke, Tradeify has experienced a huge growth trajectory since launching in 2021 and the timing was perfect to amplify our brand and mainstream understanding of proprietary trading through sport. This partnership is the perfect platform to launch our 'Champion Mindset' campaign and help more people understand the mindset that drives success in both trading and sport".

Luke Littler, Tradeify Global Brand Ambassador: "I'm really excited to partner with Tradeify. They're an ambitious, emerging brand and a leader in the prop trading space, whose approach to precision in trading mirrors my approach to darts. I'm looking forward to working with the brand and achieving big things together.

