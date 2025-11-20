Fee Brothers: More to Pour and More to Love

Fee Brothers Offers Fee Foam in a Larger Size with a Refreshed Look

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For mixologists around the world, Fee Foam is considered the go-to cocktail foamer for consistency and creativity. A few drops can transform any shaken cocktail into a smooth, visually striking drink. From the first sip to the last taste, Fee Foam is a beautiful egg replacement in a pisco sour and generates wonderful foam for an espresso martini.

Fee Brothers is making it even easier for professionals to deliver that flawless finish with the launch of a larger-sized bottle of Fee Foam. The 375ml bottle contains the same trusted vegan-friendly, egg-free formula to help bring cocktails and specialty drinks to life.

"We continue to listen to the needs of the industry. Bars are going through Fee Foam so quickly, they need a bigger bottle," said Jon Spacher, CEO of Fee Brothers. "Mixologists have told us that Fee Foam is cleaner, faster, more shelf-stable, and far less expensive than eggs - and with a larger format, we are delivering more of what they need!"

The new format includes a label redesign to reflect Fee Brothers' continued evolution as a global industry leader. Customers will notice a refreshed look featuring modern clarity and recognizable classic cues-a perfect combination for a family-owned company with over 160 years of heritage.

"Fee Foam is now our most-sold product by volume," Spacher added. "We're excited to share a refreshed label that celebrates both our history and our ongoing innovation. Fee Brothers has always balanced tradition and progress - and this launch shows the continuation of that commitment with our specialized craftsmanship."

Fee Foam has become a staple behind bars worldwide. In fact, its ability to perform and stay stable across varying climates has positioned Fee Foam as the global standard. It will still be sold in the 150ml bottle, but with the introduction of the 375ml bottle, Fee Brothers is excited to provide beverage professionals with another tool to make their jobs easier, their drinks better, and their guests happier - one perfectly foamed cocktail at a time.

Founded in 1864, Fee Brothers is a fifth-generation, family-owned company based in Rochester, New York, crafting premium bitters, botanical waters, mixes, brines, and cordial syrups. For more information, visit www.feebrothers.com

