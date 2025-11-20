Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) ("FUTR"), an AI-powered consumer finance platform enabling people to earn manage, and spend the value of their data, announced today that it has entered a national channel partnership agreement with Tax Max, a leading tax and financial services provider to the automotive industry. The partnership will introduce FUTR's bi-weekly auto loan payment solution to Tax Max's network of hundreds of dealerships nationwide, marking a major milestone in FUTR's expansion within the auto retail and finance vertical.

Under the multi-year agreement, Tax Max will serve as FUTR's exclusive channel partner for vehicle payment plan products within its tax and dealer service network. FUTR Payments' bi-weekly auto payment program divides standard monthly vehicle payments into smaller, automated payments on a customizable schedule, helping consumers manage their budgets more effectively and enabling dealers to reduce delinquencies and improve customer satisfaction. The agreement increases FUTR's dealership network by approximately 400%, expanding the Company's national footprint in the automotive retail sector.

"This partnership signifies a key advancement in our strategy to expand FUTR Payments across high-value enterprise finance channels," said Alex McDougall, President of The FUTR Corporation. "Tax Max has built one of the most trusted dealer networks in the U.S. automotive market, and together we're enabling dealers to strengthen customer relationships while giving consumers greater control and flexibility over their vehicle payments. The agreement immediately extends our reach into hundreds of dealerships, reinforces our compliance-first approach, and positions us to introduce additional FUTR services across this growing network as we continue to scale our 2.0 platform."

Bill Neylan, Chief Executive Officer of Tax Max, commented, "Tax Max has always been committed to developing innovative financial solutions that help our dealer partners and the customers they serve. FUTR Payments offers a simple, transparent way for drivers to stay current on their loans while providing dealers with a proven tool to reduce delinquency and improve satisfaction. It's a mutually beneficial partnership built for scale."

FUTR Payments operates on a proprietary, AI-enabled infrastructure designed to automate payment processing, manage document workflows, and support real-time reporting across all participating dealers. The platform's architecture ensures regulatory compliance, consumer protection, and secure funds movement through an FDIC-insured custodial account structure. All participating customers receive full disclosures, transparent pricing, and a risk-free trial period as part of FUTR's privacy-first and consumer-empowerment mandate. As previously announced, FUTR recently launched Payments 2.0 - a faster, more modern auto payments platform that helps dealers onboard customers quickly.

The partnership will initially run for 36 months, with plans to expand as FUTR broadens its dealer, lender, and embedded-finance integrations nationwide. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR's AI Agent App is focused on putting money back in consumer's wallets through a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers as well as agent-driven smart payment management. The FUTR AI Agent App will allow Enterprises to get rewarded for contributing consented Consumer data to the Agent and also allow Brands to leverage this data to improve personalization and customer acquisition.

www.thefutrcorp.com

About Tax Max

Tax Max is the leading income tax preparation partner for automotive dealerships, supporting thousands of dealers across the United States. Through the innovative Tax Max Marketing Programs, dealerships can seamlessly convert a customer's W-2 into a same-day down payment, helping accelerate sales and improve the overall buying experience.

To help dealers fully capitalize on tax season, Tax Max offers four strategically designed programs. These include the Q1 "File & Drive" program, which enables customers to file their taxes and immediately apply their refund toward a vehicle purchase; the 4th Quarter Pre-Season program, which allows dealers to capture early tax business before the season officially begins; and the Collections program, which helps past-due customers use their anticipated refunds to bring their accounts current. In addition, the Tax Season Consulting Groups provide hands-on support, with Tax Max assisting dealerships in managing and optimizing their entire tax-season operations.

Specializing in seasonal tax solutions and innovative consumer financing strategies, Tax Max is dedicated to driving dealership profitability, improving cash flow, and delivering a more streamlined and satisfying experience for customers nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275265

SOURCE: The FUTR Corporation