20.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + BLS Reveals First Look at Labor Market Since September

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 20th

  • Stocks are higher Thursday morning as investors react to a wave of reports, including strong earnings from NVIDIA that lifted the S&P 500 and Dow.
  • Fresh September jobs data showed the U.S. added about 50,000 positions, while the BLS confirmed the October report won't be released due to the government shutdown.
  • Fed minutes revealed division over the recent rate cut, with traders now pricing in just a 31% chance of another cut in December.

Opening Bell
Viking Acquisition (NYSE: VACI) celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell
Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) celebrates its 2025 investor conference

