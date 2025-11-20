Kadence Names OpenAI's Tracy Hawkins as Strategic Advisor to Advance Enterprise Workplace Innovation

Kadence expands its advisory team to drive the next chapter of connected, AI-enabled workplace strategy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Kadence , the workplace operations platform for people and spaces, today announced that Tracy Hawkins, Vice President of Real Estate and Workplace at OpenAI, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Hawkins will play an important role in helping Kadence accelerate its mission to build more human, connected, and strategically designed workplaces for the modern enterprise.

Tracy Hawkins

Tracy Hawkins, Vice President of Real Estate and Workplace at OpenAI

To accompany today's news, Kadence has published an in-depth conversation with Tracy exploring her vision for the future of human-centered workplace strategy. Read the full story here

Hawkins is recognized globally as one of the most influential leaders in modern workplace strategy. Her career spans nearly a decade overseeing global real estate and workplace experience at Twitter, followed by executive workplace leadership at Grammarly and OpenAI. She has led the design and evolution of workplace systems that support hybrid collaboration, culture, performance, and organizational belonging at scale.

"Tracy has been shaping what the future of workplace looks like inside some of the most innovative companies on the planet," says Dan Bladen, CEO and co-founder of Kadence. "We believe that every square foot and every hour of an employee's time should drive performance. Kadence's AI enabled platform brings together the power of an integrated workplace management system with the coordination fabric modern enterprises urgently need. We're thrilled to be building with Tracy to create a smarter, more connected workplace for everyone in the AI-age."

Traditional space planning tools, manual scheduling systems, and fragmented hybrid workflows often fail to support how teams actually work. As enterprises continue adapting their real estate strategies and employee experience models, Hawkins' appointment strengthens Kadence's role as the partner helping organizations build workplaces that are strategic drivers of performance and optimizers of physical space.

In joining Kadence, Hawkins will advise on scaling workplace strategy that aligns culture, data, and human experience across global teams, while leveraging AI to evolve the next chapter of workplace operations.

"AI is going to really help us move fast as workplace teams and be able to do some of the tasks that were very slow and do them very, very quickly. It's going to empower folks with more information on our teams," says Hawkins. "And it's also going to allow us more time to build relationships, let us move some of that work to AI, and spend more time with people for that human connection."

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcI9H4n5mT4

SOURCE: Kadence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kadence-names-openais-tracy-hawkins-as-strategic-advisor-to-advan-1100347