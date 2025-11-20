SumUp Launches All-in-One Terminal for US Small Businesses

New handheld payments and ordering device combines full POS functionality, payment acceptance, and business management tools in one powerful, standalone solution for American entrepreneurs.

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / SumUp , the financial technology company dedicated to empowering small merchants, today announces the U.S. launch of its new SumUp Terminal , an all-in-one, handheld device that brings together full Point of Sale (POS) functionality, fast payment acceptance, and essential business management tools in a sleek, mobile device.

SumUp Terminal

Built for day-to-day realities of running a small business, the Terminal removes the need for bulky setups or a connected smartphone. It operates independently with Wi-Fi or its built-in cellular connection (eSIM card included), a key differentiator that ensures reliable, on-the-go functionality wherever business happens.

The SumUp Terminal runs the powerful SumUp SuperApp, giving entrepreneurs access to everything they need to run their business:

Accept Payments Anywhere: Process tap, dip, or swipe transactions with affordable and transparent pricing at 2.6% + 10¢ for all card-present payments. The device features long-lasting battery life for full-day operation and reliable connectivity with built-in 4G and Wi-Fi backup.

Streamline Operations: The intuitive touchscreen and larger display enable complex features like table management, easy item catalog management, and seamless order taking-all from the palm of your hand. It also includes an integrated receipt printer for instant printed receipts.

Manage Your Business: Use the device as a comprehensive business hub to manage item catalogs, track sales and inventory in real-time, generate detailed reports for simplified bookkeeping, and create staff profiles with customized access levels.

Durable and Secure: Built with durability in mind, the Terminal features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for extra protection, a barcode scanner, and AI-powered image recognition to quickly snap, scan, and add products.

"Small businesses need tools that are dependable, flexible and simple to use," said Andrew Helms, CEO of SumUp USA. "The U.S. market demands solutions that offer both professional-grade power and the utmost flexibility, without the prohibitive cost and complexity of legacy systems. The SumUp Terminal brings payment acceptance and key business features together in a single device, making it easier for merchants to stay organized and serve customers wherever they are."

SumUp is offering a 10% discount on the Terminal until November 23, 2025. This will be followed by a Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion offering 25% off all readers from November 24, 2025, to December 1, 2025. For more information, click here .

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide. In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and invoicing.

