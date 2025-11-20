CenExel Research: CenExel Hosts Comprehensive Good Clinical Practice Training to Strengthen Clinical Excellence Across Network

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / CenExel, a leading network of clinical research sites, is hosting a two-day Good Clinical Practice (GCP) training initiative beginning today, November 20, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Nashville. Nearly 80 attendees, including Principal Investigators, sub-Investigators, regulatory and quality professionals, and clinical operations leaders, have gathered to enhance their understanding of the core regulatory and ethical standards that underpin every CenExel trial.

The training is facilitated by Deb Autor, JD, Elvira Cawthon, BS, MS, EMT-P, and Thom Mezak, MBA, PMP of Healthcare Innovation Catalysts, experts with extensive experience in regulatory compliance, data integrity, and investigator oversight. "Clinical research is rapidly evolving, but the core fundamental principles of GCP are still critical," said Deb, who is also a former FDA Deputy Commissioner. "By prioritizing this level of rigorous, hands-on training, CenExel is aiming to strengthen its future, elevating the quality of its trials and ensuring that every partner and patient can trust the work being done across the network."

Over the next two days, participants will explore key GCP principles, including ALCOA+++ data integrity, ICH GCP guidelines, and FDA and IRB regulations governing investigator responsibilities. The agenda also includes deep dives into Principal Investigator oversight, protocol compliance, adverse event reporting, and documentation standards, all of which are critical to maintaining the highest quality and ethical standards in clinical research.

"At CenExel, we hold ourselves to the highest level of scientific and regulatory excellence," said Ryan Brooks, CenExel's Chief Executive Officer. "This training reinforces our shared responsibility to sponsors, CROs, and - most importantly - our patients, ensuring that every study we conduct meets the highest standards of data integrity and participant safety."

Hollie DeSmet, Vice President of Regulatory & Quality Assurance at CenExel, also emphasized the importance of this endeavor by saying, "The Good Clinical Practice training underscores our unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance and quality assurance across the CenExel network. By investing in rigorous education for our investigators and operational teams, we reinforce the integrity of our research processes and safeguard the trust placed in us by sponsors and patients. This initiative ensures that every study we conduct adheres to the highest ethical and scientific standards, advancing our mission to deliver reliable data and improve patient outcomes."

Building on this foundation, the GCP training reflects CenExel's broader investment in staff development, operational consistency, and collaboration across its nationwide network of Centers of Excellence. By aligning investigators and quality professionals under a shared framework of compliance and best practices, CenExel strengthens its ability to deliver high-quality data and reliable results to its partners, supporting the company's mission to accelerate the development of new treatments through precise execution, trustworthy data, and the highest ethical standards.

SOURCE: CenExel Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cenexel-hosts-comprehensive-good-clinical-practice-gcp-training-to-st-1103001