Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill Opens in Parrish, Florida

RAVentures Hospitality's Steak and Seafood Restaurant Concept Continues Florida Growth with Third Gulf Coast Location

PARRISH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill, the polished yet approachable scratch kitchen restaurant, is bringing its signature blend of seafood, steak, and craft cocktails to Parrish, Florida. Opening tomorrow, November 21, at Creekside Commons, 8710 US-301N, the new restaurant represents the brand's continued expansion across Florida, joining the established Naples and Fort Myers locations. Guests can look forward to a versatile dining destination - whether it's enjoying a drink at the sweeping u-shaped bar, sampling the raw bar, or settling in for a full meal featuring fresh seafood and premium beef prepared with care for all dietary needs.

"Our first two Florida openings showed us just how much these communities were craving an elevated but comfortable place to gather over fresh seafood, steaks, and cocktails," said Jeff Doward, regional director, RAVentures Hospitality. "Now, with our third location in Parrish, we're excited to continue building momentum and welcome new guests into the Oar & Iron experience - and our growing loyalty program."

With doors open daily for both lunch and dinner, Oar & Iron's Creekside Commons location in Parrish offers nearly 5,500 square feet of inviting space and can accommodate more than 225 guests. The design strikes a balance between modern sophistication and casual comfort, giving visitors the choice of atmosphere to match their mood. Guests can opt for the energy of the bar, the intimacy of private dining, or the buzz of the main dining room. The menu highlights everything from New England-inspired seafood and classic lobster rolls to hearty steaks, burgers, fresh salads, and flavorful soups, ensuring there's something for every appetite and occasion.

At its core, Oar & Iron is built around scratch cooking with a fine dining sensibility - delivered within accessible settings. Every dish is prepared to order, allowing guests to request modifications or personal touches to make each meal uniquely their own. This commitment extends across the entire menu - which is also available gluten-free - ensuring every diner can enjoy the same elevated experience without compromise.

Like its award-winning sister restaurant brand in the Northeast, 110 Grill, Oar & Iron is committed to meeting all allergen requirements of its guests. Staff receive intensive training on allergy awareness to ensure guest safety. All allergy-related meals are marked by an allergen pick and presented to the table by a manager who maintains current Food Safety and Allergen Awareness certifications.

About Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill

Committed to providing all guests with a special-made, high-quality dining experience where meals are made-to-order, Oar & Iron offers a refined and relaxed setting for all occasions. Guests enjoy delicious, fresh steak and seafood from a scratch kitchen allowing their dish to be personalized. Oar & Iron is an upscale casual steak and seafood restaurant with an allergy commitment that provides its entire menu gluten-free. Whether celebrating a special occasion, romantic dinner, or simply craving the freshest seafood, Oar & Iron provides a place for it all. Established in 2024, Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill is part of Westford, Massachusetts-based RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies since 2014.

To learn more, visit https://www.oarandiron.com/, download the RAV Hospitality app to become a loyalty member, and follow Oar & Iron on Facebook and Instagram.

###

Media Contact:

Eric Montague

Sleek Machine for RAVentures Hospitality Group

eric@sleekmachine.com

508-527-3312

SOURCE: Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/oar-and-iron-raw-bar-and-grill-opens-in-parrish-florida-1103088