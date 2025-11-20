Empire Holdings: Sandra McGlothlin Honored With 2025 Entrepreneur of Excellence Award by Fort Worth Inc.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Empire Holdings is proud to announce that CEO Sandra McGlothlin was among fourteen presented the Fort Worth Inc. 2025 Entrepreneur of Excellence Award.

McGlothlin was honored at a black-tie dinner on Thursday, November 13 at the Fort Worth Club, where she celebrated the achievement surrounded by her family. She was recognized for her exceptional leadership, sustained business growth, and meaningful community impact throughout the Fort Worth region.

McGlothlin has built a remarkable business portfolio over more than four decades. She first co-founded Empire Roofing, a commercial and industrial roofing company that grew from a kitchen-table startup into one of the largest roofing enterprises in the United States. Over the years, she expanded her entrepreneurial reach through additional ventures, including Empire Disposal, further solidifying her reputation as a visionary business leader. From that strong foundation, she expanded into real estate investment and development through companies such as Empire Texas Equities Ltd. and Empire Holdings, with a focus on industrial and flex properties.

Under her leadership, Empire Holdings has developed high-end industrial flex complexes across Fort Worth. She is on a mission to be a leading provider of best in the class for single-tenant industrial properties, through an experienced user-focused team that provides design, technology and construction resources to turn facility needs from a distraction to a strategic advantage for her tenant partners. These developments reflect McGlothlin's long standing commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and strengthening the communities she serves.

The Entrepreneur of Excellence Awards presented by Fort Worth Inc. honor outstanding local entrepreneurs whose vision, creativity, integrity, and community involvement set them apart. Award receipts are recognized for business growth, leadership within their organizations, and contributions to the region's overall economic vitality.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition," said McGlothlin. "Building a business is not just about growth and profit-it's about creating opportunities for people, building the community, and leaving a legacy. Fort Worth has been my home and the foundation of my purpose, and I'm grateful for the chance to give back."

