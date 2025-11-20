Texas Tech Health El Paso: One in Four Patients Unaware of Diabetes Risk, Until They Visit the Dentist

Texas Tech Health El Paso pilot program shows dentists can detect undiagnosed diabetes using scalable model for health care deserts

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Imagine walking into your dentist's office expecting nothing more than a routine cleaning and polished smile. Instead, you discover something that could save your life:

Diabetes screening at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic

Hunt School of Dental Medicine students are trained to screen for diabetes during dental screenings.

You're at risk for diabetes.

This potentially life-changing scenario has happened more than 330 times across West Texas in the past two years, the result of over $400,000 in grant funding from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation to establish the Diabetes and the Community Dentist program at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic and several dental offices in the community.

In Far West Texas, where many families lack easy access to primary care, the dental chair may be their only opportunity for preventive care.

Dentists may be well-positioned to identify at-risk populations. Through this program, 26% of 1,293 dental patients were identified as prediabetic or diabetic. The CDC estimates that about 8-10% of American adults nationwide have undiagnosed diabetes. The rate in the El Paso program is nearly three times higher.

"Many El Pasoans see a dentist more regularly than a primary care provider," said Salma Elwazeer, B.D.S., M.D.S., M.P.H.,director of Public Health and Interprofessional Education at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine. "Bringing diabetes screening to the dental chair helps close care gaps, especially for families who face barriers to health care."

The connection between oral health and diabetes runs deep. People with diabetes face higher risks of gum disease, tooth loss and slow-healing mouth infections. Conversely, severe gum disease can make it harder to control blood sugar. For many Texans living in dental care deserts, their dentist may be their most consistent health care provider.

The expanded program, where dental office staff, dental students at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine and dental hygiene students from El Paso Community College provide diabetes education and connect at-risk patients with resources and referrals to primary care providers, will continue working with two existing partner practices while adding two new dental offices.

However, the real game-changer is a new component: promotores de salud, or community health workers, who will help guide patients through the health care system. The goal is to create a replicable model for diabetes prevention.

For 330 people who've already been screened, the program has made a direct impact. For the wider community, it shows that the journey to better health can start in an unexpected place - the dentist's chair.

