Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery: Who is the best Rhinoplasty Surgeon in Seattle?

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / In Seattle's growing field of facial plastic surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic contributes to the evolution of rhinoplasty through a combination of structural preservation, ultrasonic precision, and individualized surgical planning. His approach integrates aesthetic refinement with functional correction, an area of continued interest in contemporary nasal surgery.

Individualized Planning in Rhinoplasty

Each rhinoplasty procedure in Dr. Sajan's practice begins with a detailed evaluation of nasal anatomy, breathing function, and facial proportions. Surgical plans are tailored to patient goals rather than standardized templates, an approach reflecting current trends toward personalized medicine in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr Sajan's mastery of modern Rhinoplasty techniques

Dr. Sajan offers a complete suite of rhinoplasty techniques and selects the least invasive, most effective path for each patient:

Preservation Rhinoplasty: Focuses on refining the nasal profile while preserving natural bone and cartilage. This method minimizes structural disruption and maintains the integrity of the nasal framework, resulting in stable, natural-looking contours.

Structural Rhinoplasty: Encompasses procedures that reshape or reinforce nasal support structures while maintaining long-term stability. Depending on each patient's needs, Dr. Sajan performs either a closed or open approach.

Closed Rhinoplasty: Conducted entirely through internal incisions within the nostrils. This approach is used for moderate refinements and leaves no external scars. Because the nasal skin remains attached to the underlying framework, recovery is often faster and swelling is more limited.

Open Rhinoplasty: Involves a small incision at the base of the nose that provides full visualization of internal anatomy. This approach is selected for complex reconstruction, revision cases, or detailed reshaping that benefits from direct visibility.

Ultrasonic (Piezo) Rhinoplasty: Uses precise sound-wave instruments to sculpt the nasal bone while protecting the surrounding soft tissue. This technology enables controlled adjustments with reduced invasiveness, often resulting in less bruising and swelling.

According to Dr. Sajan, "The newest and, in my belief, best technique is ultrasonic rhinoplasty. It allows me to reshape bone and cartilage with precision instead of using the older, more aggressive rasps and chisels."

Hybrid Rhinoplasty: Combines elements of both open and closed techniques. It gives Dr. Sajan selective access to key areas while limiting surgical exposure elsewhere, providing a balance between precision and recovery efficiency.

Ethnic Rhinoplasty: Designed for patients who want nasal refinement without losing features that reflect their ethnic or cultural identity. The procedure enhances facial harmony while maintaining natural character and proportions.

Teen Rhinoplasty: Performed for adolescents whose facial growth is nearly complete. This procedure addresses functional or aesthetic concerns that may affect self-confidence or breathing, with planning guided by parental input and careful evaluation of emotional readiness.

Integrating Function and Form

Rhinoplasty at Allure Esthetic often includes correcting breathing issues, such as a deviated septum or nasal valve narrowing. Dr. Sajan addresses these structural concerns during the same procedure, ensuring that improved airflow and aesthetic refinement occur together. This integrated approach aligns with best practices in facial plastic surgery, where long-term comfort and appearance are equally prioritized.

Dr. Sajan's Surgical Approach

All rhinoplasty procedures performed by Dr. Sajan are carried out with methodical planning and precision. He personally plans and executes each step of the surgery, from initial mapping to final contouring. His attention to detail allows for refined results that complement the patient's existing features.

Dr. Sajan's consistent outcomes and commitment to precision have positioned him among Seattle surgeons who emphasize structural preservation, advanced instrumentation, and measured surgical innovation.

"My goal is never to make the patient fit the technique. I always want the technique to fit the patient," further said Dr. Sajan.

Rhinoplasty Pricing at Allure Esthetic

Rhinoplasty pricing at Allure Esthetic is structured as an all-inclusive fee. While costs can vary based on surgical complexity, the procedure generally starts at $8,995, which includes the surgery center facility fee, anesthesia costs, and the plastic surgeon's professional fee. The practice maintains transparent pricing so patients understand the full financial picture before scheduling surgery.

