Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group Reserves Ticker Symbol "FRTU" with Nasdaq

New Ticker Symbol reserved as the Company evaluates a potential national-exchange listing; Zarif Law Group engaged as securities counsel

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company") today announced that, through its newly engaged securities counsel Zarif Law Group, it has reserved the ticker symbol "FRTU" with The Nasdaq Stock Market in connection with Luminar's ongoing evaluation of capital-markets alternatives, including a potential application to list on a national securities exchange.

"Locking in FRTU is an energizing milestone for our team and shareholders," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Luminar. "We're building the systems, governance, and financial reporting cadence consistent with public-company reporting and compliance standards, and this reservation keeps our brand and our roadmap moving forward. We're moving deliberately-and we're excited about what's ahead."

"We're proud to advise Luminar as it executes the legal, disclosure, and corporate-governance milestones required to pursue a listing on a national securities exchange," said Morris C. Zarif, Esq., Managing Partner of Zarif Law Group. "We've been impressed by the team's disciplined approach to meeting public-company compliance and reporting standards, and we're excited to be a strategic partner in their journey."

Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR) is the parent company of the Fortun suite of businesses, including Fortun Advance LLC, Fortun Funding LLC, and Fortun Online LLC, providing revenue-based financing and related solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, supported by digital media and technology initiatives. For more information, please visit www.fortunco.com

About Zarif Law Group P.C.

Zarif Law Group P.C. is a corporate and securities law firm, headed by Managing Partner Morris C. Zarif, Esq., that partners with emerging and middle-market companies to navigate every stage of the public-company journey-from readiness to listing to life as a reporting issuer. The firm's core work includes uplist/IPO advisory, registrations and ongoing reporting, exchange listing and compliance, public-company governance, and M&A. Its attorneys have been involved in and lead numerous IPOs, up-listings, cross-listings, capital-markets transactions-including follow-on offerings, equity lines of credit (ELOCs), registered directs, PIPEs, at-the-market (ATM) programs, convertible and warrant financings, and debt offerings-representing issuers, underwriters/placement agents, and investors alike. Zarif Law Group guides clients through registration statement filings, exchange review and conditional approvals, and post-listing obligations, and builds practical governance frameworks-board composition and independence, committee charters, codes and policies, disclosure controls, Reg FD practices, and insider-trading compliance-aligned with Nasdaq and NYSE standards. With clients across technology, fintech, healthcare, media, and consumer sectors, the firm brings deep deal experience and day-to-day reporting savvy to help management teams execute strategy while staying compliant.

NO ASSURANCE OF LISTING

Reservation of a ticker symbol is an administrative action only and does not constitute, reflect, or imply any determination by any national securities exchange regarding the Company's eligibility for, or approval of, any listing application. Any potential listing of the Company's securities on a national securities exchange remains subject to the Company's satisfaction of all applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards, completion of required regulatory and corporate actions (which may include registration and reporting obligations under Sections 12, 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), and prevailing market conditions. There can be no assurance that an application will be made, accepted, or approved, or that any listing will occur.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terms such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intention to pursue the listing of its common stock on a national securities exchange and related application milestones (including symbol reservation and any potential name/ticker changes)..

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that: (a) the Company will be able to satisfy applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards; (b) the Company will timely complete any required submissions and obtain any necessary corporate or regulatory approvals; (c) market, economic, and industry conditions remain consistent with management's current expectations; and (d) exchange, transfer agent, and other market infrastructure processes occur without unexpected delay.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the Company's ability to meet exchange listing standards (including minimum bid price, shareholder distribution, market maker, equity, and corporate governance requirements); the timing and outcome of any exchange review; changes in financial, market, economic, competitive, or regulatory conditions; and operational or logistical factors that are difficult to predict or beyond the Company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert Rico

Investor Relations

Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Tel: 305-283-9237

Email: Robert@FortunCo.com

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-reserves-ticker-symbol-%22frtu%22-with-nasdaq-1105030