Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation and StackAI Forge Partnership to Accelerate Federal AI Adoption

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation owned federal technology solutions provider, and StackAI, an enterprise AI transformation platform, announced a strategic partnership to fast-track the adoption of secure artificial intelligence across federal government missions. This alliance fuses DDC's mission-first investment in innovation with StackAI's cutting-edge, no-code agentic AI platform, creating a powerful avenue for defense and civilian agencies to rapidly deploy scalable AI capabilities.

Recent federal directives underscore the urgency of AI innovation, while evolving technology and cybersecurity mandates press agencies to modernize for operational advantage. In response, DDC and StackAI combine strengths: DDC brings a 21-year proven history of mission-first technology solution delivery, and StackAI offers an agile, enterprise-proven AI platform trusted by Fortune 500 companies and early federal adopters. Together, the partners empower agencies to implement AI-driven workflows at mission speed, advancing readiness, accelerating decision-making, and strengthening enterprise performance.

"Our partnership with StackAI amplifies our ability to rapidly deliver cutting-edge AI capabilities to our customers in a responsible, secure, and compliant manner," said Dale Ward, Executive Vice President of Innovation at DDC. "As federal agencies navigate a growing sprawl of AI point solutions, StackAI offers the agentic AI infrastructure and integration tools needed to deploy scalable, enterprise-wide workflows that drive mission impact."

The partnership will deliver end-to-end AI solutions aligned with key federal priorities, including intelligent automation, decision support, and mission-critical analytics. StackAI's platform enables AI agents to function as intelligent assistants that automate tasks and orchestrate data workflows across on-premise and secure cloud environments. Combined with DDC's secure cloud infrastructure and innovation capabilities, the joint DDC x StackAI offering delivers a complete solution: a powerful AI platform to design, deploy, and evaluate mission-ready AI agents with faster time to value and reduced risk.

"By partnering with DDC, we're bridging Silicon Valley innovation with the government's mission needs and trust requirements," commented Bernard Aceituno, Co-Founder of StackAI. "Our no-code AI platform, coupled with DDC's proven federal delivery, means that mission owners can deploy powerful AI assistants rapidly and responsibly. We're excited to help agencies accelerate AI adoption with solutions built for their unique operational demands and security standards."

On December 10, 2025, the partners will host a webinar showcasing how agencies can accelerate the transition from AI experimentation to operational capability with secure, mission-ready AI solutions. Register today: https://luma.com/p98cazvc.

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) delivers IT, engineering, and professional services solutions that advance federal government missions. Powered by innovation, our family of companies solve defense and civilian agencies' challenges with secure, scalable, purpose-driven solutions. As a Tribally owned organization, DDC is committed to building sustainable prosperity for the Navajo Nation and the communities we serve. For more information about DDC and our partnership, visit www.ddc-dine.com/stackai-partnership/.

StackAI is a Silicon Valley-based technology company providing a secure, no-code platform for building AI agents. Founded in 2023, StackAI has rapidly expanded across Fortune 500 enterprises, healthcare, and government organizations, enabling teams to deploy scalable, mission-ready AI solutions. To learn more, visit www.stack-ai.com/solutions/ddc.

For press inquiries, please contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com.

