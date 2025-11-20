Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a biotechnology innovator redefining regenerative medicine through a next-generation collagen-based platform, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a defining milestone in regenerative medicine with the first ever 3D-printed structures made entirely from its patented, functional extracellular matrix (ECM). Using its patented CXU platform, the Company has printed bovine-derived collagen-based scaffolds that behave like real tissue, establishing the foundation for personalized regeneration. This is a category-creating moment. Conexeu has moved regenerative medicine from "repairing tissue" to "tissue on demand."

"The ability to print a functional collagen-based extracellular matrix that behaves like the architecture of real tissue, versus synthetic polymers or non-functional collagens, represents a new step for regenerative medicine," said Dr. Claudia Chavez-Munoz, MD, PhD, Chief Science Officer of Conexeu. "By showing that CXU can print tissue structures, we are opening the door to truly personalized implants and grafts. Data has shown that CXU is a material that the body recognizes as its own. This could be a game changer in the fields of aesthetics and tissue reconstruction. If, and when, cleared by the FDA, this will place CXU at the forefront of all bioinks, being the first collagen-based extracellular matrix medical grade in the market."

The breakthrough unlocks three high-value frontiers:

Personalized implants and grafts - Craniofacial, breast, periodontal, and soft-tissue reconstruction, printed to match each patient. Vascular-supportive microenvironments - A functional matrix that supports neovascularization, critical for the long-term viability and function of cells. A single united platform for today's clinic and tomorrow's biofabrication. CXU now functions as both an injectable regenerative device and a printable ECM bioink, positioning the Company to enter the estimated $17.4B* of addressable markets - wound care, aesthetics, dental, reconstructive surgery, and 3D bioprinting.

With the global bioprinting market projected to exceed $6B by 20324, Conexeu is poised to become one of the foundational materials providers can access in a soon to be regenerative materials economy. 3D bioprinting enables us to create an implantable ECM that promotes vascularization just under the skin, supporting the long-term survival and function of cells.

"This breakthrough is a declaration," said Miles Harrison, President & CEO of Conexeu. "The future of medicine is not just repairing tissue; it is creating it. With CXU, we can inject regeneration today, and we can design regeneration for tomorrow. This is the dawn of personalized tissue on demand. CXU prints with precision but lives like biology and it sets the stage for a completely new era of human reconstruction."

Key Features of CXU Bioink

Printable Collagen-based ECM : successfully demonstrated in 3D bio-printed constructs.

: successfully demonstrated in 3D bio-printed constructs. Thermosensitive performance : liquid at room temperature, self-crosslinking to a gel at ~37°C in ~10 minutes.

: liquid at room temperature, self-crosslinking to a gel at ~37°C in ~10 minutes. Biological integration : biomimetic ECM architecture that promotes natural healing, allowing vasculogenesis, cell migration and cell differentiation.

: biomimetic ECM architecture that promotes natural healing, allowing vasculogenesis, cell migration and cell differentiation. Clinical relevance : designed to replicate a wound care device, Ten Minute Tissue has shown faster wound closure and reduced scarring in pre-clinical studies.

: designed to replicate a wound care device, has shown faster wound closure and reduced scarring in pre-clinical studies. Regulatory Path: Conexeu's Ten Minute Tissue, the company's first clinical product, is advancing toward its pre-510(k) submission targeted for Q3 2026, creating a clear commercial and regulatory path.

*Sources:

1. https://media.market.us/wound-care-devices-market-news

2. https://www.marketresearch.com/VPA-Research-v4245/Animal-Wound-Care-Size-Share-42060937

3. https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/gum-grafting-market

4. https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/3d-bioprinting-market

5. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aesthetic-injectable-market-report

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Founded in late 2022, Conexeu Sciences Inc. is advancing regenerative medicine through its patented collagen-based liquid extracellular matrix platform. Emerging from over a decade of university research, the Company is developing a human collagen-based liquid extracellular matrix that transitions from liquid to gel at body temperature, forming a thermosensitive scaffold that accelerates organized tissue formation. With patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, and additional filings pending globally, Conexeu's CXU platform offers transformative potential across multi-billion-dollar markets.

At the forefront of Conexeu's portfolio is Ten Minute Tissue, a collagen-based extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and gels at ~37°C. This unique scaffold promotes cell migration, proliferation, differentiation, and new tissue formation, enabling seamless integration into host tissue. Scientifically proven in pre-clinical studies, Ten Minute Tissue accelerates healing while reducing inflammation and non-fibrotic scarring.

Ten-Minute Tissue is an investigational product and has not been cleared or approved by any regulatory authority.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275261

SOURCE: Conexeu Sciences Inc.