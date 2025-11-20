A football club based in Oldham, Greater Manchester, has opened a tender for the supply and installation of a 80 kW solar array alongside 40 kW of battery storage. The deadline for applications is November 30.Greater Manchester-based Avro football club is searching for a contractor to supply and install a solar-plus-battery storage system. Available tender details state the selected contractor will be required to provide a complete turnkey solution comprising a 80 kW solar array and 40 kW battery storage system. The system will be installed at Vestacare Stadium, located in the town of Oldham, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...