Frasca International, Inc., a FlightSafety International company and leader in flight simulation, today announced the launch of VITAL FVS 100, the next evolution of its visual system technology. Building on the proven TruVision Global platform, VITAL FVS 100 was developed using Epic Games' Unreal Engine and delivers unprecedented realism, scalability, and innovation in pilot training.

The Unreal-powered VITAL FVS 100 system introduces major advancements in visual fidelity and training realism, further enhancing the capabilities of Frasca, a leading developer of flight simulators and training devices. The new system includes physically based renderings, advanced lighting effects, and a new volumetric cloud model that creates dynamic, weather-rich environments. Terrain imagery now includes one-meter resolution coverage for the contiguous United States and Hawaii, with expanded global datasets covering European buildings and tree covered regions. Additionally, enhanced particle effects replicate natural phenomena such as smoke and fire. Runway light point reflections and support for virtual and mixed reality further extend the immersive training experience.

"Frasca's next-generation visual system advances the simulation of realism further than ever before," said John Frasca, President, Frasca International. "Pilots training on this platform will experience visuals and environments that are more immersive and realistic, leading to stronger preparedness and readiness for real-world situations."

Two of the nation's leading aviation universities, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Liberty University, are among the first to adopt the upgraded technology. Both institutions are transitioning their Frasca devices from TruVision Global to the new VITAL FVS 100 platform, ensuring their students gain access to the most advanced training environments available today.

By combining its decades of experience in simulation with cutting-edge gaming technology, Frasca is setting a new standard for pilot training that reflects real-world flying conditions with unmatched accuracy while creating a foundation for ongoing evolution.

About Frasca International, Inc.

Frasca, a FlightSafety International Inc. company, has been a global leader in flight simulation since 1958. With a commitment to innovation and pilot training excellence, Frasca delivers simulation solutions to airlines, training organizations, universities, and military customers worldwide.

