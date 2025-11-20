Greg Lavin takes over the CEO role as James Lovett retires and joins the company's Board of Directors

Myonex, a leading global integrated clinical trial supply solutions and commercial services company, announced today that Greg Lavin, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2026. A seasoned executive with experience in the pharmaceutical services industry, including senior roles across clinical research organizations, preclinical and laboratory services, and healthcare data analysis, Lavin succeeds James Lovett, who is retiring and will remain on the company's board of directors to provide strategic guidance.

Greg Lavin at Myonex's Headquarters in Horsham, PA

During his 6-plus years as CFO of Myonex, Lavin has worked closely with Lovett in driving its transformation from a comparator sourcing supplier to an integrated clinical trial supply and commercial packaging service provider. Prior to joining the company, Greg worked with QPS Holdings LLC, a PE-backed clinical research organization, as their Chief Financial Officer, where he led the integration and transformation of the business after a series of global acquisitions. Prior to that, Greg held financial leadership roles at PE-backed companies SDI, Inc. and SDI Health, LLC.

"In recent years, we have evolved from a comparator sourcing to an integrated clinical trial supply solutions and commercial packaging services company, successfully weathering changes in the clinical trial landscape," said Michael Cohen, the company's Executive Chairman. "Greg was a driving force on that journey with us. He knows the industry, understands our clients, and shares our vision. His passion for Myonex's opportunity in the marketplace will help build on our momentum."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to succeed James and lead Myonex into the future," Lavin said. "James has led Myonex through an extraordinary period of growth. I look forward to working with our teams around the world to continue to innovate patient-centric and client-first services and solutions."

Lovett joined Myonex in 2017 and assumed the role of CEO in July 2019. During his tenure, Myonex opened the company's new 65,000-sq.-ft. global headquarters in Horsham, Pa., USA and launched CTRx, a patient prescription card/global pharmacy dispensing/centralized local drug supply program for clinical trials. He also led the strategic acquisitions of the clinical trial and wholesale drug business of Hubertus Apotheke in Berlin, Germany, now operating as Myonex GmbH; SaveWay Compounding Pharmacy of Newark, Del., USA, expanding clinical trial services across the United States for both sponsors and patients; and Creapharm Bio Pharma, the clinical trial and commercial packaging and distribution and bioservices arm of Creapharm Group with four locations in France.

"I would like to thank Mike Cohen for the opportunity to be a part of the Myonex story at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," Lovett said. "It has been a privilege to work with such a talented team of people who are so dedicated to providing innovative solutions to support their clients' goals of developing tomorrow's cures. Having worked with Greg for over six years, I am excited to see him lead the company toward continued growth and innovation."

"We are grateful for the leadership James has provided to the company and for his continued efforts as a member of our Board of Directors," Cohen said. "He leaves us in a strong position to continue on a path of growth, so that we can further expand our comprehensive suite of solutions to address the unique challenges of our clients' clinical trials."

About Myonex

Myonex is an industry leader in global clinical trial supply and pharmaceutical commercial services. Our suite of integrable services and solutions helps pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO partners advance medicine by reducing time, costs, and complexity. With locations in the US, Germany, UK, and France, our comprehensive, client-focused approach, coupled with expert project management, ensures seamless execution across regions, optimizes supply chain efficiency, and adapts to evolving trial or project needs while delivering quality, flexibility, and global scale. www.myonex.com.

