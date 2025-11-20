27% of global consumers now limit their consumption of processed foods

Clean label preference boosts organic and natural growth

Demand for diverse health solutions is accelerating functional beverages

Over one in four consumers globally now actively limit their intake of processed foods as concern over UPFs (ultra-processed foods) grows, research by data analytics company Euromonitor International shows.

This signals a major shift in dietary behaviour, according to insights shared during the Euromonitor Live: First Look web event, where experts revealed exclusive trends shaping the food and beverage landscape.

Citing the latest findings on food and beverage insights and trends from Euromonitor International's Passport knowledge hub, Tom Rees, global insight manager for food and staples at Euromonitor International, said: "Heading into 2026, growth will be shaped by consumers' pursuit of wellness. Success lies in delivering greater value in every bite and every sip through three strategic levers: removing what consumers distrust, adding functional health benefits, and using technology to personalise and innovate."

Organic and natural foods gain momentum as UPF intake falls

As processed food retail volume sales decline across multiple categories in 2025, consumers are increasingly seeking products with clean labels, creating opportunities for organic and natural foods to grow.

According to Euromonitor's Voice of the Consumer: Health and Nutrition Survey 2025, the top three global preferences for ingredients in 2025 are: limited or no added sugar (34%), free from preservatives (29%), and all-natural products (28%).

Rees explained: "While health-conscious lifestyles continue to shape purchasing decisions, demand for products with simplified ingredient lists will continue to accelerate, further reshaping innovation pipelines across the food and drink industry."

Shifting diets boost demand for healthier beverages

Functional drinks are experiencing significant growth, fuelled by consumer demand for products that offer specific health benefits. Key areas of focus include energy drinks, fibre-enriched beverages, protein-fortified drinks, with innovations extending beyond traditional caffeine-based energy drinks.

Howard Telford, senior global insight manager for soft drinks at Euromonitor International, explained: "The evolution within the food industry is directly mirrored in beverages. Even amidst current economic pressures, consumers are increasingly willing to invest in products that offer genuine value and tangible benefits."

Energy boosting remains the leading health benefit claim in soft drinks, commanding a global market worth USD 86.5 billion in 2024. However, consumer demand for a broader range of health solutions is accelerating, with digestive health, immune support and cognitive support rapidly gaining ground.

"This continued ascent of healthier choices and the burgeoning innovation in functional benefits are now shaping the very essence of refreshment in beverages," concludes Telford.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International leads the world in data analytics and research into markets, industries, economies and consumers. We provide truly global insight and data on thousands of products and services to help our clients in unlocking worlds of opportunity and we are the first destination for organisations seeking growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120464035/en/

Contacts:

Euromonitor Press Office press@euromonitor.com