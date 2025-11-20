Organizations are invited to submit proposals for consideration by December 31, 2025

IVI RMA Global, the world's leading platform for reproductive medicine, announced its new Global Health Social Impact Award, which will offer a $50,000 grant to an existing nonprofit project advancing reproductive and maternal health.

Eligible organizations are invited to submit their project proposals for consideration by December 31, 2025 on the official award website:

https://www.ivirma.com/sustainability/healthimpactawards.html

"This award connects the social mission of NGOs with our teams' shared purpose to advance health equity globally," said Vicky Vila Vives, Global ESG and Sustainability Manager at IVI RMA. "We see the efforts of thousands of professionals and nonprofits around the world working tirelessly to improve reproductive and maternal health in their communities and want to help a deserving nonprofit grow, reach more people, and in turn, improve lives."

Funded through IVI Foundation the non-profit organization that leads IVI RMA's social impact and community-focused activities the inaugural IVI RMA Global Health Social Impact Award is designed to recognize and accelerate the work of nonprofit organizations already making a measurable difference in their communities. Focus areas include improving access to fertility and maternal care, promoting education, prevention, and psychosocial support for women and families. Projects will be evaluated for their health impact, scalability replicability, social equity, innovation sustainability, evaluation monitoring, and alignment with IVI RMA's Global commitment to building a healthier future.

Eligibility Criteria

Nonprofit organizations must operate in, or partner with NGOs across several countries, including the US, Spain, Italy, the UK and Sweden.

Nonprofit organizations must have been active for at least 2 years (younger NGOs may apply if they show proven results).

Projects for consideration should run mainly during 2026.

Projects must have a clear focus on reproductive, fertility, or maternal health as well as demonstrated scalability or replication potential.

All eligible applications will be reviewed and scored by a multidisciplinary panel of experts and the highest-scoring applications will be presented to IVI RMA Global employees for a company-wide vote. The final winner will be selected based on a combined assessment of expert scoring and employee vote and announced in Q1 2026.

"At IVI RMA, we are relentlessly focused on supporting our patients in bringing their dreams of parenthood to life, a mission that influences everything we do from conducting cutting-edge research to sharing scientific expertise on the world stage," added Javier Sánchez-Prieto, Global CEO of IVI RMA. "Building a healthier future for all is inseparable from who we are, and this award extends our mission beyond clinical care to meaningful social impact."

The Global Health Social Impact Award is the latest step in IVI RMA's long-standing commitment to social impact and sustainable development. Last year the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, reinforcing its commitment to placing health and well-being for all at the center of its global strategy. This award reflects that focus by supporting initiatives that improve access to reproductive and maternal care and contribute to healthier communities worldwide.

About IVI RMA Global

IVI RMA Global is the global leader in reproductive medicine, committed to delivering personalized, high-quality fertility care backed by science, technology, and patient-centered care. With nearly 6,000 employees across 200+ fertility clinics in 15 countries, the company supports individuals and couples to build the families they dream of-safely, effectively, and with unwavering support at every step. Learn more at https://www.ivirma.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120816200/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alex Varney

avarney@stantonprm.com

646-502-3565