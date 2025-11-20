Yiwu China Commodities City Group: Yiwu Market's 37 Five-Star Booths Earn Cross-Regional Trust

YIWU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the "World's Supermarket," Zhejiang Yiwu China Commodity City is the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities. Recently, Yiwu reached a mutual credit recognition agreement with Egypt and Dubai for the first batch of 37 five-star booths.

This cross-regional recognition mechanism significantly reduces institutional transaction costs for foreign trade practitioners, making supply-demand matching more efficient and frictionless.

"When a company enters an unfamiliar market for the first time, it is inevitable to encounter various obstacles, such as limited communication channels and unknown trade risks. The star-rated credit booth plaques in the Yiwu market provide us, as buyers, with a more convenient solution," said a representative from the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) of Dubai, UAE.

First Batch of 37 Five-Star Booths Recognized by Egypt & Dubai &Yiwu

Market Booth No. Credit Rating Star Level Industry District 1, International

Trade City 1892 6 5 General Toys 2644 6 5 General Toys District 2, International

Trade City 11363 6 5 Bags & Luggage 17997 6 5 Telecommunications Equipment 16387 6 5 Hardware & Kitchenware 15367 6 5 Hardware Tools - Accessories 18130 6 5 Telecommunications Equipment 17701 6 5 Telecommunications Equipment 10135 6 5 Umbrellas 11654 6 5 Bags & Luggage 14896 6 5 Hardware Tools - Accessories 14975 6 5 Hardware Tools - Accessories 17025 6 5 Hardware & Kitchenware District 3, International

Trade City 21928 6 5 Writing Instruments / Paper Products 22117 6 5 Writing Instruments / Paper Products 22224 6 5 Writing Instruments / Paper Products 26552 6 5 Skincare, Makeup, Beauty & Hair Tools,

Cosmetic Accessories 24196 6 5 Office & Study Supplies 21431 6 5 Writing Instruments / Paper Products 21447 6 5 Writing Instruments / Paper Products 22363 6 5 Writing Instruments / Paper Products District 4, International

Trade City 35495 6 5 General Merchandise 42149 6 5 Yarn 31617 6 5 Socks 42148 4 5 Yarn 43997 6 5 Footwear 47237 6 5 Scarves 39044 6 5 Hats 35111 6 5 General Merchandise 47237 6 5 Scarves 49334 6 5 Bras & Underwear 32303 6 5 Socks 32088 6 5 Socks Huangyuan Market Y1-0840 6 5 Denim / Mixed Retail Y2-0101 6 5 Menswear Y1-0402 6 5 Denim / Mixed Retail International Production

Materials Market 2F-20423 6 5 -

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yiwu-markets-37-five-star-booths-earn-cross-regional-trust-302621794.html