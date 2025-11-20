Yiwu China Commodities City Group: Yiwu Market's 37 Five-Star Booths Earn Cross-Regional Trust

YIWU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the "World's Supermarket," Zhejiang Yiwu China Commodity City is the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities. Recently, Yiwu reached a mutual credit recognition agreement with Egypt and Dubai for the first batch of 37 five-star booths.
This cross-regional recognition mechanism significantly reduces institutional transaction costs for foreign trade practitioners, making supply-demand matching more efficient and frictionless.
"When a company enters an unfamiliar market for the first time, it is inevitable to encounter various obstacles, such as limited communication channels and unknown trade risks. The star-rated credit booth plaques in the Yiwu market provide us, as buyers, with a more convenient solution," said a representative from the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) of Dubai, UAE.
First Batch of 37 Five-Star Booths Recognized by Egypt & Dubai &Yiwu
Market
Booth No.
Credit Rating
Star Level
Industry
District 1, International
1892
6
5
General Toys
2644
6
5
General Toys
District 2, International
11363
6
5
Bags & Luggage
17997
6
5
Telecommunications Equipment
16387
6
5
Hardware & Kitchenware
15367
6
5
Hardware Tools - Accessories
18130
6
5
Telecommunications Equipment
17701
6
5
Telecommunications Equipment
10135
6
5
Umbrellas
11654
6
5
Bags & Luggage
|
14896
6
5
Hardware Tools - Accessories
14975
6
5
Hardware Tools - Accessories
17025
6
5
Hardware & Kitchenware
District 3, International
21928
6
5
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
22117
6
5
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
22224
6
5
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
26552
6
5
Skincare, Makeup, Beauty & Hair Tools,
24196
6
5
Office & Study Supplies
21431
6
5
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
21447
6
5
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
22363
6
5
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
District 4, International
35495
6
5
General Merchandise
42149
6
5
Yarn
31617
6
5
Socks
42148
4
5
Yarn
43997
6
5
Footwear
47237
6
5
Scarves
39044
6
5
Hats
35111
6
5
General Merchandise
47237
6
5
Scarves
49334
6
5
Bras & Underwear
32303
6
5
Socks
32088
6
5
Socks
Huangyuan Market
Y1-0840
6
5
Denim / Mixed Retail
Y2-0101
6
5
Menswear
Y1-0402
6
5
Denim / Mixed Retail
International Production
2F-20423
6
5
-
